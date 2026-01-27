Vention Reveals 97% Using AI at Work Experience Real Value, Shifting AI from Experimentation to Business-Critical in its 2026 State of AI Report

The report shows that AI is no longer a pilot project and has become a critical component of core business operations. According to its findings, 99% of respondents are already using AI in business, and 97% say it brings real value, with organizations increasingly deploying AI across multiple business functions. More than half now deploy AI across three or more business functions — confirming that AI is no longer a side initiative, but a core operating system for modern organizations.

Sergei Kovalenko, CEO and co-founder at Vention, says, "AI is changing how work gets done, not eliminating it. At Vention, we partner with some of the world's most ambitious companies to deliver engineering peace of mind through real-world AI execution. This report brings together insights from our specialized AI experts and the measurable impact we're seeing across funding, global market shifts, and today's most critical business challenges."

Key findings and takeaways

The 2026 State of AI Report highlights several major shifts shaping the AI landscape:

AI hardware and infrastructure are top challenges and opportunities, prioritizing investments: Global AI spending is projected to reach $1.5 trillion, with hardware and infrastructure accounting for 59% of total investment.

Global AI spending is projected to reach $1.5 trillion, with hardware and infrastructure accounting for 59% of total investment. Workforce and personal AI adoption now takes the majority : With 99% reporting AI usage at work, AI-related roles are among the fastest-growing jobs globally, while organizations significantly increase investment in AI training and upskilling.

: With 99% reporting AI usage at work, AI-related roles are among the fastest-growing jobs globally, while organizations significantly increase investment in AI training and upskilling. Cybersecurity remains a key issue facing AI adoption and expansion: Security risks are rising, with 32% of cybersecurity leaders reporting AI-related attacks and 62% of organizations experiencing deepfake incidents.

Speaking on the evolution of AI, Glyn Roberts, CTO of Digital Solutions, UK at Vention, shares, "Last year was the year of heavy investment in compute, but the real breakthroughs will come in 2026 when we see a similar scale of commitment to embedding AI into real business workflows. Hardware enables, but applied intelligence transforms."

Advising startups and founders seeking AI funding in the era of mainstream adoption, Paul Lunow, CTO of Digital Solutions, DACH, at Vention, explains, "The phase of putting AI on every pitch deck and calling it a strategy is coming to an end. Companies need to show they understand how AI creates real value for their users. It's not another chatbot sitting in the bottom left corner."

Gain data-backed insights into how AI is transforming productivity, investment strategies, workforce planning, and security — and what practical steps organizations must take to stay competitive. Read the full report here: 2026 State of AI Report

About Vention

Vention is a leading provider of global custom software development and AI innovation services, delivering transformative solutions to the world's most successful tech-empowered enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, industry innovators, and startups. For over 20 years, Vention has been the partner-of-choice for delivering high-ROI and high-performing products, and engineering peace of mind to business leaders and decision-makers around the world.

Headquartered in New York, Vention provides access to the top engineering talent, developers bring extensive experience in AI/ML, application development, cloud, data analytics, DevOps, IoT, mobile, and web. Follow Vention on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter.

SOURCE Vention Solutions Inc.