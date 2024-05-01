Vention Solutions Sweeps Top Industry Awards, From The Webby Awards to Great Place to Work

Recognitions include The Webby, Great Place to Work, Financial Times, IAOP, and Global Business Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention Solutions, a leading global software development services company, is proud to announce today that it has been named the Best Individual Editorial Feature Website and Mobile Site in the 28th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. This award adds to Vention's strong start to 2024, with several business and tech recognitions, including Great Place to Work, Financial Times, IAOP, and Global Business Excellence awards.

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award winners, is comprised of leading internet industry experts from prominent companies like Meta, Google, DuoLingo, and LinkedIn. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year.

The company will be honored at the 28th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 13, where Vention's head of design, Jenny Makarchik, will accept the award.

"I'm beyond proud of the work we've done for the 'State of AI' report and how it turned out. We believe that design should help demystify complex topics — especially ones like artificial intelligence — and make them comprehensible for professionals across all sectors," Makarchik shared. "With the 'State of AI,' we aimed to surpass the boundaries of typical, mundane reports and create an engaging web experience that presents dense research in an easy-to-grasp way. The acclaim it received suggests that we succeeded, which feels very rewarding. I want to express my gratitude to the Academy for recognizing our work among a group of reputable nominees and for awarding us a win."

The 2023 Vention State of AI report also garnered top design recognitions earlier this year, including ReadyMag's 2023 Website of the Year for Impact, Mindsparkle Mag's 2024 Site of the Day, and an honorable mention from Awwwards for its 2024 Web and Interactive category.

"Vention has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Nick Borenstein, general manager of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

In addition to its design-centric awards, Vention has been recognized by several top awarding groups, including:

Vention was also shortlisted for the 2024 DevOps Excellence Awards as the Best DevOps Services Company, and for the 2024 National Technology Awards in the Best Tech Company of the Year and Best Tech Place to Work categories.

About Vention Solutions

Vention is a premier global leader in software engineering, synonymous with technology designed for scale and the common denominator behind the world's most successful tech-empowered enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, industry innovators, and startups. Headquartered in New York, Vention provides access to 3,000+ engineers worldwide across its 20+ global offices. Vention's developers bring extensive experience in AI/ML, application development, cloud, data analytics, DevOps, IoT, mobile, and web to deliver high-ROI and -performing products. For over 20 years, Vention has equipped business leaders with the top engineering talent from the world's most respected tech hubs to build and scale their operations to new heights; and peace of mind to decision-makers as a partner-of-choice. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter, and Instagram.

