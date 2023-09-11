Vention Unveils Coordination Motion Technology at FABTECH in Collaboration with Universal Robots

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vention, the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), is proud to announce the latest advancement in robotic control in collaboration with Universal Robots: Coordinated Motion. This technology empowers users to achieve synchronized motion control across six robot joints and a single external linear axis, enabling precise TCP (Tool Center Point) trajectory execution through multiple waypoints at specific times across the robot workspace.

Vention and Universal Robots Coordinated Motion (CNW Group/Vention)
Coordinated Motion unlocks a new realm of possibilities for Vention and Universal Robots customers, offering users a seamless way to streamline their operations and enhance their applications. By integrating Coordinated Motion between Vention's 7th axis and Universal Robots' collaborative robots, it empowers users to optimize their automated system's cycle time, maintain a constant TCP, and track the TCP to enhance efficiency and throughput.

The coordinated motion technology developed with Universal Robots offers multiple solutions for various applications. It caters to integrating robots on a horizontal 7th axis, a vertical 7th axis, and a rotary positioner. This new offering will further broaden the utility of Coordinated Motion and add a valuable dimension to automation solutions.

"It is a great achievement to show at FABTECH the new coordinated motion software developed in collaboration with Universal Robots," said Anik Roy Trudel, VP of Product Line Management at Vention. "This new innovation exemplifies Vention's and Universal Robots' commitment to providing our users with cutting-edge solutions that streamline operations and enhance productivity. We are excited to empower our Universal Robots' customers with Coordinated Motion and looking forward to sharing the impact it will have on their automated systems."

Coordinated Motion will officially be available to Vention and Universal Robots users within the next six months. For more information about Vention's coordinated motion capabilities and its modular automation solutions, please contact us.

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Berlin and Boston, Vention's 302 employees serve 4,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries.

Over the years, the company has been awarded many business and industry recognitions. In 2022 only, the company was awarded the prestigious Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50m, Report on Business Canada's top growing company, and Best Work Place (for professional development).

