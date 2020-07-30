Ventiv Design Launches its Sustainable, Anti- Counterfeit and Bespoke Packaging Line to the Nascent Cannabis Industry

Their material selection, including glass, plastic, paper, and tin, can be recycled by single-stream recycling utilities, while hemp and molded sugarcane can be composted. This means that Ventiv's products can be diverted from landfills, drastically reducing carbon footprint and lifecycle costs. Ventiv Design provides ideal solutions for eco-conscious cannabis companies eager to uniquely express their brands and has found a crucial niche lacking leadership.

For the last several years, the marijuana industry has been grappling with a trend of counterfeit products that mimic popular brands like Kingpen, Brass Knuckles, and Heavy Hitters. Not only have these fakes cut into each company's revenue, but they have also sickened unsuspecting consumers. Counterfeit marijuana vapes are often supplemented with vitamin E and propylene glycol to thicken and dilute THC, which have been associated with over 500 confirmed or probable-cause lung injuries, says the CDC.

Overseas manufacturers facilitate cannabis counterfeits by reproducing or closely mimicking the packaging of popular brands. It is fairly easy for manufacturers to violate Intellectual Property laws after they are given direct access to brand assets like name and logo. Manufacturers are then able to sell cannabis packages on e-commerce site Alibaba, which are subsequently purchased by illegal dispensaries and dealers who stuff unknown product inside to sell for a larger profit.

Ventiv has adopted a two-fold anti-piracy strategy. First, the company utilizes its patent-pending portfolio of child-resistant packaging. Second, they leverage unique material selections such as hemp, sugarcane, and 100% recycled plastics to further deter counterfeiters from copying.

Ventiv Designs understands that brand expression is critical to the success of any business, especially in the crowded marijuana market. Ventiv Design customizes packaging for cannabis companies looking to cultivate a unique brand identity. The packaging company is exceptionally customizable, from aesthetic designs to materials selection.

