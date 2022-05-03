Ventnor Vibe Co. Announces Call for 2022 'Creative Vibes' Scholarship Applicants

VENTNOR CITY, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventnor Vibe Co. announced that its new charitable arm, Creative Vibes Foundation, Ltd.501(c)3 has opened the application window for 2022 scholarship opportunities to Ventnor City student residents pursuing the creative arts. Middle school, high school seniors and college students are encouraged to apply.

Known as a purveyor of all goods, Ventnor Vibe Co.'s mission is largely focused on reinvesting proceeds back into the community. The Foundation will provide annual scholarships and awards to deserving applicants interested in continuing their professional development, leadership and education within creative arts and media.

"I'm a local who loved to draw as a kid, but had no idea of the opportunities out there for a successful career in the creative field. Creativity is key to creating change within any industry, which is why our family is committed to investing in the future of Ventnor with funds needed to support the arts in a time when they're being minimized in schools," said Rob Reed, owner and Chief Vibe Officer behind Ventnor Vibe Co. which is a family operation. "We're excited to make this scholarship a part of our larger mission of not only investing back into the creative culture of Ventnor, but also being creative in the ways we do it."

This year, the nonprofit will award two (2) scholarships to qualified applicants: one $500 scholarship for an art student from the Ventnor Middle School, and a second $1,000 scholarship for a graduating high school senior or college student studying creative arts or media. Click here for information on the application process.

"We raised funds last summer selling goods designed and made right here in Ventnor. Those proceeds, along with a generous donation from the Agnew family allow us to offer this scholarship in our first year of business. Ventnor is a community on the rise, filled with hard working, passionate and creative folks, and we're just here to give them a way to connect and support one another," said Reed.

More information about the Ventnor Vibe Co. and the Creative Vibe Scholarship fund is available here: knowbettervibe.com .

About Ventnor Vibe Co.

The Vibe Scholarship Foundation, Ltd. 501(c)(3) is the charitable arm of The Ventnor Vibe Co. The Foundation was created in response to S.T.E.A.M. school programs dropping the A (for Art!) and aims to provide scholarships and awards for the purpose of encouraging and helping individuals advance in the creative industry through education and professional development.

