Ventoux Biosciences Launches Research Program Targeting Spinal Cord Injury with VEN-201

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventoux Biosciences, a patient-founded biotechnology company developing therapies for immune-fibrotic diseases, today announced a research program that will explore the therapeutic potential of Ventoux's lead compound, VEN-201, in translational preclinical models of spinal cord injury (SCI). The research will be conducted by Dr. Michael Sofroniew, MD, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Neurobiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a global leader in central nervous system (CNS) injury and repair.

Conceptual rendering of spinal cord signaling, reflecting Ventoux Biosciences' exploratory research into fibrosis and immune modulation in SCI. Rehabilitation therapy illustrates the potential impact of Ventoux's research in SCI, exploring localized anti-fibrotic approaches to support functional recovery.

VEN-201 is a locally administered agent designed to modulate immune-fibrotic signaling and extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling. Originally developed for Dupuytren's disease, its mechanism of action aligns with emerging insights into CNS fibrosis—a key barrier to functional recovery after SCI. The research program will initiate with studies in established SCI animal models to evaluate VEN-201's impact on fibrotic scarring, neuroinflammation, and tissue architecture.

"Spinal cord injury triggers a cascade of immune and fibrotic responses that can permanently disrupt neural connectivity," said Dr. Sofroniew. "This study will evaluate whether VEN-201 can selectively modulate these responses and preserve or improve the regenerative potential of injured tissue."

Kurt Harrington, Founder and CEO of Ventoux Biosciences, added: "This effort reflects our commitment to translating patient-driven innovation into broader therapeutic impact. As both a Dupuytren's patient and a biotech veteran with over 25 years in the industry, I've seen how fibrosis is often overlooked in CNS repair. VEN-201's localized anti-fibrotic profile offers a compelling rationale for CNS applications, and Dr. Sofroniew's expertise in CNS injury mechanisms makes this research particularly valuable."

Dr. Ken Lipson, Chief Scientific Officer of Ventoux Biosciences, will lead the translational strategy and scientific coordination of the program. "We believe VEN-201 has the potential to redefine fibrosis as a modifiable barrier to regeneration," said Dr. Lipson. "Our goal is to generate rigorous, mechanistic data that can inform future clinical development in SCI and related CNS conditions."

A New Therapeutic Paradigm in SCI

This research program represents a potential paradigm shift in SCI treatment—moving beyond neuroprotection and glial modulation to directly target formation of the fibrotic scar itself. In current models of SCI, the fibrotic core forms a dense, inhibitory matrix that blocks axonal regrowth and impairs tissue repair. VEN-201's ability to locally modulate ECM composition and immune-fibrotic signaling could transform fibrosis from a static endpoint into a dynamic, druggable process.

By inhibiting formation of the fibrotic barrier, VEN-201 may unlock regenerative pathways long considered inaccessible. Its localized delivery enables high tissue exposure with minimal systemic risk, and its compatibility with surgical decompression or biomaterial scaffolds opens new avenues for combination therapy.

If successful, this approach could redefine how fibrosis is understood and treated in the CNS—offering hope for improved outcomes in both acute and chronic SCI.

About Ventoux Biosciences

Ventoux Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing locally delivered therapies for immune-fibrotic diseases. Founded by a patient with Dupuytren's disease and led by seasoned biotech executives, Ventoux combines scientific rigor with lived experience to advance treatments that restore tissue function and improve quality of life.

Dr. Sofroniew is participating in this research in his individual capacity as an academic researcher. UCLA has not endorsed Ventoux Biosciences or its products.

