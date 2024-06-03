Ventra Health Appoints Erika Flowers as Chief People Officer

New Role Highlights Investment in Colleague Experience and Client Success

DALLAS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health ("Ventra"), a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians, announced today that it has named Erika Flowers to the newly created role of Chief People Officer. Ms. Flowers, a respected Human Resources executive with expertise in change management, will lead the colleague experience as Ventra continues to make deep investments in its people and culture.

Steven Huddleston, CEO of Ventra, said, "We are delighted to welcome Erika to Ventra. Bringing on a leader of her caliber into an expanded role illustrates our belief that investing in people leaders who understand revenue cycle management will help us provide the white-glove service that sets Ventra apart."

Over a global career spanning more than two decades, Ms. Flowers has collaborated with corporate development teams and led post-merger integration activities and change management programs in India, the Philippines, and South America. Most recently, she served as Vice President, People with J.S. Held, a professional services company, where she transformed the HR function to focus on delivering a global strategy that promotes an inclusive culture supporting personal and professional development. Prior to that, she was Head of M&A HR Integration/Change Management - Americas at Cognizant Technology Solutions, where she orchestrated processes and developed infrastructure to drive growth into new technology sectors. In her six years at American Express, ultimately as Director – HR/Mergers & Acquisitions, she helped lead the spin-off of American Express Business Travel for the Americas region into a standalone unit. She began her career in IBM's HR leadership rotational program.

Ms. Flowers holds a B.A. in psychology from the University of Rochester and an M.A. in human resources and industrial relations from the University of Minnesota.

Mr. Huddleston continued, "Ventra's vision is to be an industry leading, client-focused, performance-centric and partner-oriented business solutions company. To achieve that, we need to invest in our people and support them by providing an inclusive and diverse work environment that requires accountability and transparency and rewards excellence. We are thrilled to have Erika leading our people efforts."

Ms. Flowers commented, "I am excited to work alongside the incredible team at Ventra and encourage their ongoing professional development as they help our clients maximize revenue, accelerate cash collections, reduce operational costs, minimize compliance risk, and navigate regulatory challenges."

Ventra is a portfolio company of Varsity Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm.

