Ventra Health Appoints Mark Laperouse, M.D. as Strategic Advisor for Emergency Medicine

Ventra Health

19 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Experienced Emergency Physician Reinforces Ventra's Deep Emergency Medicine RCM Capabilities

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health ("Ventra"), a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians, announced today that it has named Mark Laperouse, M.D. as a Strategic Advisor for Emergency Medicine. Dr. Laperouse joins a team led by Darshan Patel, a respected revenue cycle management (RCM) executive who has been with Ventra since early 2022, as Ventra continues to invest in and grow its Emergency Medicine RCM services.

Dr. Laperouse, an accomplished Emergency physician with more than 15 years of clinical experience, will continue to practice medicine alongside his Ventra advisor role, in which he will act as a trusted ally and resource for Emergency physicians. He currently serves as Medical Director Emergency Services at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA, the busiest emergency department in the state. Concurrently, he is Chief Medical Officer – Emergency Medical Services at Professional Emergency Physician Associates of Baton Rouge. In early 2023, he was also named National Director of Analytics for Emergency Care Partners (ECP), a Ventra client and leading provider of emergency medicine and emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S. Dr. Laperouse holds a BS degree from Tulane University and an MD degree from Medical University of South Carolina. He received his Emergency training at UF Health Shands in Jacksonville, FL, an affiliate of the University of Florida.  

Steven Huddleston, CEO of Ventra, said, "I am excited to welcome Mark to Ventra as a strategic advisor for our emergency medicine clients. With his years of hands-on clinical experience coupled with an extensive understanding of RCM and emergency department operations, Mark will act as an important bridge connecting and advising our physician partners and payers. His first-hand knowledge of both the medical and business aspects of emergency medicine as a practicing physician will greatly complement our team as we help our clients navigate patient engagement, managed care contracting, and a shifting reimbursement landscape." 

Ventra, which supports more than 300 emergency medicine locations across 35 states, is a portfolio company of Varsity Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm.

Dr. Laperouse commented, "I truly respect the team at Ventra and their commitment to a business model that reduces administrative burdens, creates predictable outcomes, and improves financial results for emergency physicians. I am dedicated to the idea that physicians can be better owners of their practices if they partner with RCM experts who provide solutions to their business needs so they can focus on patient care."

Mr. Huddleston continued, "With Varsity Healthcare Partners' support, we will continue investing in emergency medicine and in experienced people like Mark. His energy and fluency with all aspects of delivering emergency care will make him a strong ally of our clients and improve the sustainability of their businesses. With the continued pressures facing emergency physicians, we know that white-glove service versus self-service is expected and core to our business DNA."

About Ventra Health

Ventra is a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians practicing anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and now radiology, through the recent combining of forces with ADVOCATE RCM. Focused on Revenue Cycle Management and Advisory services, Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and ambulatory surgery centers to deliver transparent and data-driven solutions that solve the most complex revenue and reimbursement issues, enabling clinicians to focus on providing outstanding care to their patients and communities. 

Media Contact
Jenifer Bush
Vice President, Marketing
Ventra Health
[email protected]

SOURCE Ventra Health

