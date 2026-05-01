Ventricular Assist Device Market: USD 2.81 Bn by 2031 with Bridge-to-Transplant Therapy Segment Holding Over 48.7% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the ventricular assist devices market size is valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2026, rising from USD 1.73 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 2.81 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.44% during 2026 - 2031, supported by the increasing prevalence of heart failure and the growing adoption of advanced mechanical circulatory support systems. The market expansion is driven by rising demand for life-sustaining cardiac support technologies, particularly among patients awaiting heart transplants or those ineligible for transplantation procedures.

The growth of the ventricular assist device (VAD) market is closely linked to the global rise in cardiovascular diseases. With heart failure cases increasing due to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and associated risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes, the demand for long-term cardiac support solutions continues to rise. Ventricular assist devices are increasingly being used as bridge-to-transplant and destination therapy, offering improved survival rates and enhanced quality of life for patients with advanced heart conditions.

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in shaping the market landscape. Innovations such as continuous-flow devices, miniaturized components, and improved battery systems are enhancing device efficiency, durability, and patient comfort. These advancements are reducing complications and enabling better post-implant outcomes. Additionally, the integration of remote monitoring and digital health technologies is improving patient management and enabling real-time clinical decision-making.

Ventricular Assist Device Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the ventricular assist device market, driven by well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced cardiac technologies, and favorable reimbursement scenarios. The region continues to lead in clinical research and device innovation.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing awareness of advanced heart failure treatments, growing healthcare investments, and the presence of leading medical device manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising healthcare expenditure, improving access to cardiac care, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

"Analysis of the ventricular assist devices market reflects steady clinical adoption and evolving care pathways, with findings grounded in verifiable data and consistent tracking" says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. "The study's disciplined validation approach and balanced interpretation provide decision-makers with a dependable view compared to less transparent alternatives."

Ventricular Assist Device Market Trends & Forecast

Advancements in Continuous-Flow Devices

Modern continuous-flow VADs are gaining traction due to their improved durability, smaller size, and reduced risk of complications compared to earlier pulsatile devices.

Integration of Digital Health and Remote Monitoring

The incorporation of remote monitoring technologies is enhancing patient care by enabling continuous tracking of device performance and patient health metrics.

Ventricular Assist Device Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD) Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD) Total Artificial Heart (TAH)

By Design Implantable VAD Transcutaneous / External VAD Percutaneous Micro-axial VAD

By Application / Therapy Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Destination Therapy (DT) Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Bridge-to-Decision

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/ventricular-assist-devices-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Ventricular Assist Device Market Competitive Outlook

The ventricular assist device market features a competitive landscape characterized by established medical device manufacturers focusing on innovation, regulatory approvals, and strategic collaborations. Companies are investing in research and development to improve device performance, reduce complications, and expand clinical applications. The growing emphasis on patient-centric solutions and minimally invasive implantation techniques is further shaping competitive strategies.

Major Companies in the Ventricular Assist Device Market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic PLC

Berlin Heart GmbH

Terumo Corporation

SynCardia Systems, LLC

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited