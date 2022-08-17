Ventricular Drainage Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 284.64 million, Increasing Prevalence of Brain Surgeries to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A ventricular drainage device allows the drainage of CSF from the ventricles to an external closed system. Factors such as TBI, including intracranial hemorrhage with intraventricular extension, subarachnoid hemorrhage, brain tumor, and bacterial meningitis, can lead to the accumulation of CSF.

According to Technavio, the ventricular drainage devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 284.64 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%.

Latest market research report titled Ventricular Drainage Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE PDF Sample Report

Ventricular Drainage Devices Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing prevalence of brain surgeries is driving the growth of the market. The incidence of TBI has increased owing to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as Alzheimer's and osteoporosis and the growing number of road accidents. Moreover, the rising number of road accidents has contributed to the increasing number of brain surgeries. For instance, as per the CDC, approximately 2 million people in the US are injured because of motor vehicle crashes. The high incidence of brain tumors will also increase the need for ventricular drainage devices in safe and effective surgeries.

The growing neurology specialty hospitals and clinics is a trend in the market. Various hospitals are establishing brain injury rehabilitation centers due to the increasing prevalence of brain disorders and TBI resulting in brain surgeries. For instance, the Barrow Neurological Institute offers an intensive day program to help people gain the skills they need to transition into work, schools, or communities after surgery, under the Center for Transitional Neuro-Rehabilitation. Such programs will further propel market growth in the coming years.

Technavio provides major trends and drivers that will shape the future of the market. Request a FREE PDF Sample

Ventricular Drainage Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the ventricular drainage devices market by product (ventricular drainage accessories and ventricular drainage systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

By geography, North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of traumatic brain injuries, rising prevalence of brain tumors and cancer injuries, the presence of prominent vendors, and growing government initiatives. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the ventricular drainage devices market in North America.

By product, the ventricular drainage accessories segment will contribute the largest market share growth during the forecast period. The availability of a broad range of accessories with ventricular drainage systems enables vendors to offer one-stop solutions to end-users, which increases their sales. For instance, Medtronic develops subdural evacuating port systems for the bedside treatment of chronic and subacute subdural hematomas.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information about the segments

Related Reports

Surgical Pliers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Surgical Site Infection Control Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ventricular Drainage Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 284.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acandis GmbH, B. Braun SE, BIOMEDICA ITALIA S.R.L., Calon Cardio Technology Ltd., Delta, Desu Medical, Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., IRRAS AB, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Moller Medical GmbH, Natus Medical Inc., Neuromedex GmbH, Salvavidas Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Silmag, Sophysa, Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG, Wellona Pharma, and Yushin Medical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Ventricular drainage accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Ventricular drainage accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Ventricular drainage accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Ventricular drainage accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Ventricular drainage accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ventricular drainage systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ventricular drainage systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ventricular drainage systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ventricular drainage systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ventricular drainage systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 85: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 86: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 87: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 88: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.4 Desu Medical

Exhibit 90: Desu Medical - Overview



Exhibit 91: Desu Medical - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Desu Medical - Key offerings

10.5 Fuji Systems Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Fuji Systems Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Fuji Systems Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Fuji Systems Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 96: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 101: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Natus Medical Inc.

Exhibit 106: Natus Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Natus Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Natus Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Natus Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Neuromedex GmbH

Exhibit 110: Neuromedex GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: Neuromedex GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Neuromedex GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Silmag

Exhibit 113: Silmag - Overview



Exhibit 114: Silmag - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Silmag - Key offerings

10.11 Sophysa

Exhibit 116: Sophysa - Overview



Exhibit 117: Sophysa - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Sophysa - Key offerings

10.12 Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 119: Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio