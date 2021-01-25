Ventriloquism Exhibition in Las Vegas Presented by Valentine Vox

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This exhibition unfolds the history of ventriloquism from the darkness of witchcraft to the present day performing art.



Take a cultural journey from ancient writings of the early Christian fathers who condemned the practice to ventriloquist joke books and enjoy an eye-popping array of ventriloquists figures from the 1800's to the present day. These include many iconic characters, such as Edgar Bergen's Charlie McCarthy, who made the cover of Time Magazine in the 1940's, and Paul Winchell's Jerry Mahoney, who starred in a national TV show in the 1950's. Other star characters on display are Emmy-award winner Shari Lewis's Lamb Chop and Fats the sinister dummy from the movie Magic. The exhibitor is show-biz veteran Valentine Vox who created this traveling exhibition on the history of ventriloquism which is based on his book on the history of the practice and is set to tour across America.



For Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/9zv_hSU3V3Q



For more information, visit: https://lvccld.org/blogs/post/vox/



