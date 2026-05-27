Ventris Medical Announces the Award of Additional Patent Claims for its Novel Backpack Bone Graft Containment System

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventris Medical has secured additional patent coverage for its innovative Backpack bone graft containment system, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing surgical solutions. This latest patent coverage underscores the unique design and functional advantages of the Backpack system, a novel product poised to enhance spinal fusion procedures.

Backpack AF (L) and Backpack AMP (R)

The awarding of expanded patent protection signifies the continued innovation inherent in the Backpack bone graft containment system. This system represents a significant step forward in orthopedic surgery, offering a specialized solution for containing bone graft material during complex procedures. The additional patent coverage strengthens Ventris Medical's intellectual property portfolio, demonstrating the distinctiveness and proprietary nature of its technology in a competitive medical device landscape.

The Backpack bone graft containment system is designed to provide surgeons with enhanced control and efficiency in managing bone graft, which is critical for successful patient outcomes. This strategic expansion of patent rights ensures that Ventris Medical's unique contributions to surgical methodology and device design are protected, allowing the company to further invest in research and development for future advancements.

The allowed patent protects a bioresorbable casing designed to securely hold bone graft material at the surgical site, preventing migration while allowing nutrient flow, vascular ingrowth, and new bone formation. The system is engineered to degrade naturally as the graft integrates with the patient's own bone, allowing for predictable outcomes.

This intellectual property strengthens Ventris' position in advanced orthobiologics and supports the development of more reliable solutions for orthopedic and spinal procedures.

"We're thrilled to receive this Notice of Allowance," said Russell Cook, CEO of Ventris Medical. "This patent validates years of focused R&D and represents a meaningful step forward in solving one of the biggest challenges in bone grafting—maintaining the graft exactly where the surgeon places it. Our containment system should improve outcomes and give surgeons greater confidence in both routine and complex procedures."

To learn more about the Backpack bone graft containment system and its impact on patient care, please visit ventrismedical.com

SOURCE Ventris Medical