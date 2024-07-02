Ventris Medical Awarded U.S. Patent for Producing an Osteoinductive Calcium Phosphate for Bone Grafting

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secada Medical, LLC dba Ventris Medical, a privately held orthobiologics and tissue regeneration company, has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Producing an Osteoinductive Calcium Phosphate for Bone Grafting. The invention relates to the treatment of biphasic calcium phosphate granules to transform the standard post sintering grain like surface morphology into a needle like surface morphology shown to exhibit superior osteoinductivity.

Surface Morphology

The post processing surface morphology of the biphasic material of the invention provides increased osteoinductivity and therefore a superior artificial bone material suitable for a variety of orthopedic treatments. The invention improves osteoinductivity compared to pre-treated granules and may be used to induce the formation of bone tissue in a patient alone or in combination with growth factors, cells, or other components.

Multi-modal Application

The chemical processing methods of the invention can generate the desired needle-like or nanorod-like surface morphology on any ratio of calcium phosphate to apatite including β-tricalcium phosphate to apatite including β-tricalcium phosphate/hydroxyapatite (βTCP/HA) granules with less than 80% or even 40% βTCP content.

Russell Cook, CEO of Ventris Medical commented, "We continue to develop a robust library of intellectual property that adds to our overall value proposition. This technology, which we will commercialize as Amplify® granules, will become a major component of our synthetic bone graft offerings. It is our company mission to develop next generational devices that bring excitement to our surgeon community as well as our distribution partners."

John Brunelle, PhD, COO of Ventris Medical added, "The Amplify technology platform is intended to address critical gaps in current treatment algorithms while bringing greater efficiency to the surgeon experience. Our surface-activated granules combine the established clinical efficacy of traditional biphasic materials with state-of-the-art processing techniques, providing a bone graft that is more synchronized with the natural healing process. This milestone sets the stage for future product developments and establishes Ventris as a key innovator in the ortho-biologics space."

About Ventris Medical

Ventris Medical is a leading medical device company focused on developing innovative proprietary platforms for tissue regeneration and bioresorbable bone graft products for a broad range of spinal and orthopedic fusion procedures. For additional information on Ventris Medical, please visit our website at www.ventrismedical.com.

