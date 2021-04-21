VentTabs New Dashboard Products Create Organization Solutions for Drivers

The global COVID-19 pandemic has created a heightened awareness of cleanliness and organization within personal environments, including in one's car. An area of focus for VentTabs is to innovate solutions for commuters to enhance their driving routines and relieve some of the stress now associated with commuting for work or personal trips.

"There is an influx of people returning to the office, which will significantly increase the time spent in their vehicle, ultimately increasing commuting times for all," Kevin Nicusanti, president and owner of VentTabs, said.

Nicusanti is committed to finding solutions to help drivers and passengers stay safe and healthy with accessories that ensure the driving space stays organized and clean.

"With new cleanliness protocols, we are experiencing added demands in terms of supplies needed when leaving the home, adding to an already long mental check-list for our daily travel routines," said Nicusanti. "These new dashboard products provide a flexible way to manage the many items necessary for an enjoyable and organized commute."

MaskHook™ is designed for drivers and passengers to create a safe, consistent place to hang their protective masks.

VentHook™ is a broad purposed product made to hang items such as sunglasses, masks, air fresheners, lightweight storage containers, pepper spray cannisters and more.

VentHook-Cable™ is a smart solution to manage the various power cables and cords that typically clutter the dashboard, center console and cup holders.

These DIY products are made from a molded, highly durable composite, MaskHook, VentHook-Cable and VentHook will not bend, break or deform due to extreme climates. They do not rely on an adhesive application and therefore won't leave residue or markings on a dash.

MaskHook, VentHook-Cable and VentHook are available on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, CARiD.com and VentTabs.com.

To learn more about VentTabs and its products, visit VentTabs.com.

