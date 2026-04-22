VENTURA COUNTY AGENCY RECOGNIZED AMONG CALIFORNIA'S TOP SPECIAL DISTRICTS

OXNARD, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) has recognized United Water Conservation District (United Water) as a District of Distinction, placing United Water among the highest performing public agencies in California and affirming its commitment to strong governance, fiscal discipline, and public accountability.

Only 2.14 percent of California's more than two thousand special districts have earned District of Distinction accreditation. United Water stands as the only special district in Ventura County to hold this designation.

"This recognition belongs to the entire United Water team," said Mauricio Guardado, United Water General Manager. "Our staff and Board show up every day with professionalism and discipline, and this honor reflects their shared commitment to serving the public with integrity and accountability."

The District of Distinction program subjects participating agencies to a rigorous, independent evaluation of financial management and governance practices covering a three-year period. Through this review, the Special District Leadership Foundation confirmed that United Water maintains sound fiscal policies, effective internal controls, and transparent operational practices that support long term stewardship of public resources.

"SDLF provides an independent audit review of the last three years of United Water's operations to ensure prudent fiscal practices," said Neil McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of the Special District Leadership Foundation.

To earn the accreditation, United Water's Board of Directors and executive leadership completed required training in public governance, ethics, and harassment prevention and demonstrated full compliance with statewide transparency standards. United Water provides public access to financial audits, budgets, board meeting materials, election procedures, and compensation reporting to ensure accountability and informed public engagement.

As part of achieving District of Distinction status, United Water also earned recognition through the California Special Districts Association District of Distinction Level Up Challenge, which highlights agencies that demonstrate a strong institutional commitment to excellence in governance and continuous improvement.

The District of Distinction designation remains in effect for three years and signals that United Water meets the highest standards expected of public agencies responsible for critical infrastructure and natural resources.

United Water Conservation District manages and protects water resources for the communities, agriculture, and environment of Ventura County. Through responsible fiscal management, long range planning, and sustained investment in resilient infrastructure, United Water works to secure a reliable water future for the region.

About United Water Conservation District

Since 1927, United Water Conservation District (District) has served as a leader among water agencies by managing, protecting, enhancing and securing the water resources of the Santa Clara River and Oxnard Coastal Plain. United Water works to protect the environment's natural attributes and conserves runoff from all major tributaries of the Santa Clara River, including Piru, Hopper, Sespe, and Santa Paula Creeks. Committed to managing the area's water supplies through groundwater replenishment and the construction and operation of efMicient water supply and delivery systems, United Water serves as the conservator of groundwater resources that are utilized by the cities of Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Ventura, Santa Paula, and Fillmore, as well as Naval Base Ventura County and several mutual water districts, farms, and individual pumpers. United Water also provides surface water for agricultural irrigation and treated drinking water to the cities of Oxnard and Port Hueneme. www.unitedwater.org

Media Contact: Tara Mulally

510.300.5843 | [email protected]

SOURCE United Water Conservation District