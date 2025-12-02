Ventura County Oncology Hematology Specialists Joins OneOncology, Opens New Clinics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, a physician-led national platform empowering independent medical specialty practices, and Ventura County Oncology Hematology Specialists (VCOHS) have finalized a strategic arrangement to enhance the delivery of cancer care services in Ventura County including opening new cancer care clinics in Ventura County, where patients began receiving treatments today.

Lynn Kong, MD, President, VCHOS: “Joining the OneOncology platform will have a meaningful impact on cancer care in Ventura County. The OneOncology relationship will bring us capital, expertise, and solutions that will allow us to remain independently owned, while allowing us to expand access to integrated health care services that meets the needs of our patients and their families.

For VCOHS, which remains deeply committed to the collaborative partnerships with community providers and hospital systems in Ventura County, the OneOncology partnership marks a major milestone in their mission as a physician-owned practice to provide comprehensive care, seamless and faster access to cutting-edge treatments at a much more affordable cost. In fact, research shows that when specialty medical care is delivered in independent practices it costs a fraction of what hospitals charge for the same services.

VCOHS has five physicians, three advanced practice providers, and a total staff of 60 who care for patients with cancer and blood disorders in the coastal cities of Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo. In their three physician-owned clinics, the practice now offers patients comprehensive services along the cancer care continuum, including access to life saving cancer therapeutics, including chemotherapy and oral medicines, in-house laboratory services, and access to clinical trials.

"OneOncology is thrilled to partner with this outstanding group of oncologists and hematologists in Ventura County," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO of OneOncology. Our platform adds tremendous value allowing physicians to thrive independently and bring patients and their families world-class specialty care at costs that are far lower than in hospitals. We're looking forward to working with our new partners to help them meet their goals. "

VCHOS will maintain its physician ownership, governance and control and provider independence while also gaining access to OneOncology's comprehensive platform of clinical, operational, and technological resources that support physician-led cancer care. This includes advanced precision medicine tools, proven clinical and administrative technology, collaborative research opportunities, and capital to support growth—all of which will enhance VCHOS ability to provide patient-centered care.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community physicians, for community physicians, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer and other diseases. Our goal is to enable community medical practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community medical practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 36 partner practices comprise approximately 2,300K+ providers who care for approximately 1.5 million patients across 645+ sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn. Media Contact: Eric Hoffman | [email protected].

