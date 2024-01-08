Ventura Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Fish (Anchovy) Allergen in Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce

Ventura Foods

08 Jan, 2024, 18:57 ET

BREA, Calif. , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ventura Foods of Brea, Calif. has initiated a voluntary recall on Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce sold exclusively at Publix Super Markets, Inc., because it contains Traditional Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce that may contain a fish (anchovy) allergen that is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish (anchovy) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. 

Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce | 2 oz. Package
This recall only impacts Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce with the use by date of April 08, 2024. This product was sold at Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The product details are as follows:

Product Name

Package Size

UPC Code

Use By Date

Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce

2oz package – individually sold

0 41415 57162 4

APR 08 24B

To date, there have been no reported cases of illness.

If consumers have a product affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return the product to their local store for a full refund. Consumers who have additional questions should call Ventura Foods Customer Relations at (888) 500-0086 Monday through Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm CT.

Publix Super Markets have removed all affected products from its shelves. No other Ventura Foods products are affected by this recall.

