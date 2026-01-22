Ventura Foods Unveils New Brand Identity to Reflect Modern Food Manufacturing and Innovation Focus

Brand refresh marks three decades of growth, scale and momentum

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventura Foods , one of the world's leading food manufacturing and innovation companies for foodservice and retail businesses, today announced its refreshed brand identity. The update includes a new logo, a modern color palette and a refreshed visual design that better reflects the company's evolution and growth over its 30-year history. Ventura Foods operates as a joint venture of CHS, Inc., a leading global agribusiness and the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, and Mitsui & Co., a global trading and investment company.

Courtesy of Ventura Foods

The foundation of the updated Ventura Foods brand is the logo, consisting of a sauce symbol and conjoined wordmark. The sauce-inspired swirl is formed by two interlocking halves that represent the strength of the company's partnerships with its customers and the stability of its joint venture structure. Ladles featured in the symbol reflect the company's unique value created when its manufacturing and innovation approaches come together to reliably serve its customers.

"We are proud to introduce a contemporary new logo that reflects our 30-year legacy in foodservice and our ambition for continued growth," said Ventura Foods President and CEO Chris Furman. "It signals a future-forward company, shaped by focused investments in innovation, expanded manufacturing capabilities and a purpose-driven culture that positions us to reliably combine speed and consistency for our customers."

Since its inception, Ventura Foods has expanded its footprint to 15 manufacturing sites, three offices and four innovation centers across the United States and Canada, along with strategic partnerships in Mexico and the Philippines. This brand refresh will also enable the company to phase out the DYMA Brands name, further advancing the integration of its June 2024 acquisition.

While the visual identity has evolved, the company's purpose, mission and core values remain the same. The new identity will launch on digital channels and at the corporate headquarters beginning in January 2026 with the remainder of the company's assets and product packaging rolling out throughout the year.

About Ventura Foods

Ventura Foods, LLC is one of the world's leading manufacturing and innovation companies for foodservice and retail businesses. The company develops exclusive products and ready-to-go solutions in the dressings, sauces, mayonnaises, shortenings, oils, beverage and dessert categories. These products are manufactured in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Philippines and sold in more than 60 countries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Ventura Foods is a privately held joint venture of CHS, Inc. and Mitsui & Co. For more information, visit VenturaFoods.com.

