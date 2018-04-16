Ventura's Most Anticipated Coastal Community, Portside Ventura Harbor, To Start Leasing In Summer 2018

"We are excited to see our long-term vision of delivering an open community, right in the heart of Ventura's prized harbor, come to life," said Michael Sondermann, Development Partner for Portside Partners Ventura Harbor. "From the beginning, this project has been a collaborative undertaking – an effort with the neighborhood, the Port District and the City – and we are incredibly thankful for everyone's support and dedication. Our goal is to build a livable community that will create its own economy while boosting existing businesses in the harbor."

Located an hour from Los Angeles, Portside Ventura Harbor will embody the vibrant soul of its surrounding community and further drive interest and appreciation for everything the destination has to offer. With a 50-foot wide public promenade, coastal bike path, and a sand park, Portside Ventura Harbor hopes to drive steady foot traffic in and around the development. An updated marina along with a water taxi service will also initiate movement up and down the wider Ventura Harbor allowing for an increase in accessibility to its historic boutique shops and restaurants.

"We designed Portside Ventura Harbor and its offerings with the community in mind, ensuring the development becomes an extension of the area's serene environment," continued Sondermann. "With this community, we will bring understated luxury combined with the best-in-class amenities and offerings to the area. We look forward to welcoming residents and tourists to experience this brand-new destination."

Imaginatively designed by developer Portside Partners Ventura Harbor and Los Angeles architect Togawa Smith Martin Residential, Portside Ventura Harbor will encompass 270-deluxe apartment residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom offerings with an additional 30 thoughtfully positioned live/work units including 17 workspaces with storefronts. Along with a five-star-service, future residents will have access to top-of-the-line amenities and community offerings including a private clubhouse, lounge, business center, pool, spa, and tennis and bocce ball courts. The project also features a recreational marina with more than 100 boat slips and a dedicated 90-foot public dock providing a secure environment for boaters along with easy access to local restaurants and boutiques. With an onsite Dockmaster tending to the boaters' needs and a wealth of amenities at their footstep, the marina delivers a luxe Oceanside experience to the boater community.

