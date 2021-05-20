Venture Atlanta Reinforces Mission of Connecting More Companies to Capital with New "Creating Momentum" Workshop Series

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Atlanta, the largest and most prestigious venture conference in the Southeast, today underscored its commitment to fostering relationships and connecting more companies to capital with the launch of a new workshop series intended to broaden the pool of presenter applicants for this year's event. Themed "Momentum 2021," the two-day Venture Atlanta conference will be held October 20-21, with workshops taking place in numerous cities in the Southeast prior to the close of receiving applications.

Greater Diversity on Stage Begins with Greater Diversity in Applicant Pool

An ongoing goal for Venture Atlanta is to continue increasing diversity in attendees and presenters. Thirty-eight percent of last year's on-stage presenters were comprised of women and founders of color, a number the organization hopes to increase as awareness continues to build about its event.



The conference remains focused on ensuring the best and brightest companies in the Southeast spend time in the event's spotlight and are connected to the capital needed. In the case of women and founders of color, such attention can help to close the funding gap. To this end, Black founders currently receive less than one percent of VC funding and women founders receive less than three percent.



"Our goal as always is to find the very best startups in the Southeast and put those companies on stage where they can get investor attention and receive investment capital," said David Hartnett, chief economic development officer of the Metro Atlanta Chamber and a member of the Venture Atlanta Board of Directors and Diversity & Inclusivity Committee. "We strongly believe that greater diversity of participants will strengthen what we as the region's largest investor conference has to offer, and that a key part of our mission is to broaden the field of opportunity for today's innovators."



Benefits of Presenting at Venture Atlanta 2021

Presenters at this year's Venture Atlanta event will receive exposure to 350-plus investors from 200-plus funds nationwide. Two complimentary tickets to Venture Atlanta, including an invitation to the exclusive Venture Atlanta Investor Dinner, will also be provided. Additional benefits include marketing support and the ability to make connections with top entrepreneurs in the tech ecosystem that can serve participants throughout their careers.



To date, Venture Atlanta has helped to launch more than 500 companies and raise nearly $6 billion in funding. Venture Atlanta alumni companies and success stories include Car360, Clearleap, Cloud Sherpas, Florence, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop, SalesLoft, Terminus, and many others.



Free Workshops Prepare Potential Presenters for Spotlight

Powered by the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Goodie Nation, the "Creating Momentum" free workshop series will be held virtually (with a possible in-person option depending on city ordinances) for the following cities: Atlanta, Ga.; Tampa/Orlando and Miami, Fla.; Houston, Austin and Dallas, Texas; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte/Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Nashville, Tenn.; Birmingham, Ala.; and New Orleans, La.



In particular, the workshops will further Venture Atlanta's commitment to connecting more companies to capital by broadening the pool of presenter applicants.

"Those attending can expect hands-on, informative workshops that can be beneficial in gaining the spotlight at Venture Atlanta," said Joey Womack, founder and CEO of Goodie Nation and a member of the Venture Atlanta Board of Directors and Diversity & Inclusivity Committee. "In service to Venture Atlanta's founding mission, we also believe these workshops will help to foster connections within our region's entrepreneurial ecosystem for our diverse founders. We want to extend the dialog toward greater inclusivity and ensure that all deserving innovators have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential."



All workshop participants will receive one free ticket to attend this year's Venture Atlanta virtually.



The call for presenters for this year's Venture Atlanta closes on August 6. To view the workshop schedule and register to participate, go here.



About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 500 companies and raise nearly $6 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.



