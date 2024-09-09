Venture Atlanta Reveals List of Top Tech Companies To Be Featured at 2024 Conference

Conference serves as gateway to larger tech ecosystem, not only connecting founders to capital but also serving as key place to network with those pivotal to business success

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Atlanta , one of the nation's largest and most prestigious venture capital conferences, today announced the trailblazing tech companies to be featured at its 17th annual event taking place October 8-9 at The Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall. To view the list of this year's 88 hottest tech companies, go here .

Venture Atlanta 2024 is anticipated to draw over 1,500 attendees including 450 funds from across the nation.

"Based on our record number of applicants this year, our startup ecosystem is thriving despite the current economic challenges," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "If you're a startup looking for funding, Venture Atlanta is the clear place to be. And even if you're not fundraising, Venture Atlanta offers so much more, including the ability to connect with those who can further your success, from industry visionaries and top tech talent to potential mentors, partners, and customers. Whether you're looking to raise funds, get inspired, learn, or build relationships that can help you achieve more, you'll want to be there."

Eman added that while Venture Atlanta is continuing its most popular programs, including last year's highly attended pitch competitions, it is also providing even greater in-depth networking opportunities and exclusive events targeted to key groups such as founders, investors, and women entrepreneurs. "We're continually refining programs and raising the bar to deliver the best experience," she said.

This year's Venture Atlanta has broken another record with 630 presenter applications—a 15 percent increase over last year and the most applicants ever. A big increase was comprised of companies from the Deep South (TN, KY, AL, AR, LA, and MS), with a 50 percent jump in the number of applicants from this region.

To date, Venture Atlanta has helped launch 843 companies and raise $7.7 billion in funding, also spinning out $17 billion in successful exits. The conference's successful alumni include Bark, CallRail, Car360, Clearleap, Flock Safety, Florence, HealthSnap, ParkMobile, Rigor, Roadie, Salesloft, Stax, Terminus, and others.

Over the last year, Venture Atlanta has partnered with a number of highly recognized accelerator programs, incubators, and venture conferences, including Seed the South Capital Summit, Florida Venture Capital Conference, Capital Factory, gener8tor, Nashville Entrepreneur Center, South Carolina Research Authority, Tampa Bay Wave, RevTech Labs, and more.

Pitch Event With $500K Investment Prize Continues for Second Year

Venture Atlanta 2024 will once again host pitch competitions for early-stage and growth companies—as well as the "Startup Showcase Live" competition for pre-seed and seed-stage companies, with the winner of the latter receiving a $500,000 investment prize.

The $500,000 prize is being funded by Catalyst by Wellstar, Front Porch Venture Partners, Knoll Ventures, Las Olas Venture Capital, and TiE Atlanta Angels.

The first round of pitches will be voted on by the Venture Atlanta audience, who will determine the companies that move on to be judged by an all-star panel of investors. To view the list of this year's judges, go here .

"We're thrilled by another record-breaking year for applicants, resulting in the incredible lineup of innovators being featured at Venture Atlanta 2024," said Drew Graves, Senior Sales Consultant at ExtensisHR and Venture Atlanta Committee Chair. "As always, our goal is to spotlight groundbreaking startups and connect them with the resources they need to thrive. This year, we're excited to see the diverse talent and transformative ideas that will shape the future of the tech industry."

USC Gamecocks Women's Head Basketball Coach to Deliver Closing Keynote

Underscoring Venture Atlanta 2024's theme of Leadership and Performance, Dawn Staley , head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball program, will deliver the closing keynote address, which will explore Championship Mentality. Staley has garnered fame as being one of the driving forces behind the increase in attention, enthusiasm, and attendance for women's basketball and women's sports in general.

During her time as the Gamecocks' head coach, Staley has earned three NCAA National Championships (2017, 2022, 2024); six NCAA Final Fours in the last seven tournaments; seven 30-win seasons, including a program-record 38 wins in 2023-24; eight SEC regular-season championships; eight SEC tournament titles; 10 NCAA Attendance titles; and four Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year awards.

As a player, Staley's accolades include being a five-time WNBA All-Star; two-time ABL All-Star; part of the WNBA All-Decade Team; an Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, 2004); a flag bearer for the US in the 2004 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony; and a two-time USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year.

Venture Atlanta 2024 Is Presented by Invesco

Venture Atlanta is the premier must-attend technology event due in part to the generous support of its sponsors. Invesco is once again the conference's Title Sponsor, with J.P. Morgan as Premier Sponsor and Headline Sponsors including Cherry Bekaert, Dell Technologies, ExtensisHR, Marketwake, and Morris, Manning & Martin.

There are more than 100 sponsors of Venture Atlanta 2024. For a complete list of this year's sponsors, go here .

Venture Atlanta Culminates In Techstars Atlanta Block Party and Demo Day

On the afternoon of October 9, Techstars Atlanta will host an outdoor block party as part of its Demo Day, powered by Cox Enterprises. Demo Day offers the opportunity to hear directly from founders in the Techstars program about the innovative companies they have been building throughout its 13-week accelerator program. All Venture Atlanta attendees get automatic access to both of these events—a new perk being offered this year!

Register to Attend Venture Atlanta—Before Last-Call Pricing Begins

Taking place October 8-9, Venture Atlanta 2024 is anticipated to be a sold-out event with over 1,500 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance. It will again be held at The Woodruff Arts Center at 1280 Peachtree Street with keynotes, panels, and pitches in the beautiful Atlanta Symphony Hall that is part of the Woodruff campus.

For the full Venture Atlanta conference schedule, go here .

To register for the 17th annual Venture Atlanta before last-call pricing goes into effect on September 23 or passes are sold out, go here.

