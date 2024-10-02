Venture Backed Celebrates Diversity and Future Innovators with the White House Initiative on HBCUs During HBCU Week 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Backed, in partnership with the White House Initiative on HBCUs, proudly participated in the 2024 Annual National HBCU Week Conference, hosting the HBCU Scholars' Night on September 14, 2024. This milestone event is a key part of Venture Backed's ongoing mission to promote diversity, inclusion, and impactful investing. Held at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, the evening brought together a powerful lineup of speakers and forged new partnerships, underscoring the significant influence of the event on scholars and the broader HBCU community.

Venture Backed, in partnership with the White House Initiative on HBCUs, participated in the 2024 HBCU Week Conference. Post this HBCUWeek Scholar Event HBCUWeek Presidents Cocktail

Venture Backed reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by helping students and faculty navigate paths toward success in innovation and business leadership. The company is also working on initiatives such as entrepreneurship programs and innovation hubs to foster a strong entrepreneurial spirit on HBCU campuses.

Event Highlights:

Speeches from key leaders including Sedika Franklin , Associate Director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs, and Kathy Ross , Chief Operating Officer of Venture Backed.





, Associate Director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs, and , Chief Operating Officer of Venture Backed. Engaging activities, including virtual reality gaming by IGIVU.com, a mini mural art project, and a volunteer effort assembling STEM educational kits for students at the West Philly YMCA. The activities were organized by TeamBonding, with DJ Miles providing the musical backdrop.





President Joe Biden made a special appearance, offering inspiration and emphasizing the Administration's continued support for expanding opportunities for HBCU students.





made a special appearance, offering inspiration and emphasizing the Administration's continued support for expanding opportunities for HBCU students. A thought-provoking panel on artificial intelligence, networking opportunities, and a lively cocktail party that featured speeches from Fredrick D. Scott , CEO of Venture Backed, and Naeem Jinkens-Nixon , Deputy Director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs.

The event culminated with the well-attended Presidents Cocktail hosted by Venture Backed on September 18, 2024, where leadership from institutions such as Morris Brown College, University of California – Riverside, ARM, and JP Morgan connected and discussed future collaborations.

In a major announcement, Venture Backed revealed new partnerships that will advance HBCU initiatives aimed at enhancing innovation hubs and providing students with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in a dynamic, entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"This event marks 10 years of promoting equity and entrepreneurship with HBCU scholars, and we're excited about expanding our impact," said Kathy Ross, COO of Venture Backed. "By collaborating with institutions, we aim to equip students with real-world skills and career readiness to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

About Venture Backed Venture Backed, a subsidiary of VBC Holding Corp Inc., is reshaping the venture capital landscape by creating a seamless platform where entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers unite. As a pioneering advocate for HBCUs, Venture Backed enriches the entrepreneurial landscape by offering essential resources to HBCU students and universities, driving innovation and success. To learn more about how Venture Backed supports innovation at HBCUs, visit www.venturebacked.co or email [email protected].

About the White House Initiative on HBCUs The White House Initiative on HBCUs works across the government to eliminate barriers that HBCUs face in delivering high-quality education to a growing number of students. The initiative collaborates with HBCU leaders, students, and alumni to advance educational equity, excellence, and economic opportunity. For more information, visit whhbcu.ed.gov.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachel Jutkowitz

Director of Marketing

Venture Backed

[email protected]

SOURCE Venture Backed Capital LLC