Venture Backed Launches Founder Community, Powers Innovation at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024

Venture Backed offers $10,000 giveaway and more at monthly pitch competitions kicking off this October

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Backed , a groundbreaking digital hub for entrepreneurs, investors and service providers, opened up early access to its Founder Community, designed to level the playing field for startups. Founder Pro Memberships are now available to all entrepreneurs at a special early access rate of $49.99 per month, and the first 500 members to sign up will receive a free ticket to TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 .

As part of its mission to empower early-stage founders, Venture Backed will be bringing its inaugural Back the Venture Pitch Competition to TechCrunch Disrupt on Wednesday, October 30 in San Francisco. This unique opportunity offers funding, resources and community support, with a $10,000 grant for the winner and $5,000 and $1,000 grants for second and third place. Additionally, winners will receive a certificate for free legal services from a top law firm, to enhance their startup journey with quality legal advice and services.

"Our mission is to break down barriers and provide the essential support that allows entrepreneurs to thrive." Post this

This event will mark the beginning of monthly pitch competitions aimed at highlighting and fostering emerging talents within the industry. Every month moving forward, one founder on the Venture Backed platform will receive a $10,000 grant to fuel their business—completely free from equity dilution or debt. This gives founders the flexibility to allocate the funds where their businesses need it most—whether for product development, marketing or scaling operations.

Funding Opportunities Include:

$10,000 Monthly Grant: Venture Backed is committing to an unrestricted monthly grant of $10,000 to one deserving startup to enhance any aspect of its business, from product development to marketing.

Venture Backed is committing to an unrestricted monthly grant of to one deserving startup to enhance any aspect of its business, from product development to marketing. Monthly Cash Prizes: The program doesn't stop at one winner; additional monthly prizes of $5,000 and $1,000 will be awarded to the 2nd and 3rd place runners-up, helping more founders move their startups forward.

The program doesn't stop at one winner; additional monthly prizes of and will be awarded to the 2nd and 3rd place runners-up, helping more founders move their startups forward. Potential for a $150,000 Investment: Each monthly grant recipient will qualify to compete at the annual Master Pitch event, with a chance to win a $150,000 investment intended to accelerate their business growth.

Each monthly grant recipient will qualify to compete at the annual Master Pitch event, with a chance to win a investment intended to accelerate their business growth. Inaugural Live Funding Announcement: A live ceremony will take place at the TechCrunch Disrupt Deal Flow Cafe, showcasing the inaugural winners—no live pitching, just pure celebration!

"At Venture Backed, we believe in the power of transformative ideas and the relentless drive of founders. Our mission is to break down barriers and provide the essential support that allows entrepreneurs to thrive—without compromising their vision or ownership," said Fredrick D. Scott, Founder and CEO of Venture Backed. "Through our monthly Back The Venture Pitch Competition , we are empowering startups with financial resources that can immediately be put to work in the areas that matter most. But we're not just offering capital, we're building a community at Venture Backed where every founder has a fair shot at success. Together, we're fostering a future of innovation, diversity and impact."

Entrepreneurs are invited to join the Venture Backed Founder Community today by signing up for a Founder Pro Membership and locking in the early access monthly fee of $49.99. To be eligible for the October competition, including the $10,000 unrestricted grant and a chance to be featured at TechCrunch Disrupt by Venture Backed in the Deal Flow Cade at the end of the month, founders must apply by October 25. Future competitions will be held through the platform, with submissions due by the third week and winners announced the last week of each month.

Venture Backed will offer even greater access to advanced tools and resources crucial for members to scale a business when the full platform launches in early 2025. Features will include a DealRoom, where they can pitch their startups and share real-time data with investors, our Learning Management System (LMS) to upskill and access courses tailored to startup growth, a Social Network that connects them with founders, investors and service providers, and Venture Collaboration tools for secure, real-time communication to foster meaningful partnerships and collaborations, along with multiple funding opportunities.

For more details and to join the inaugural Pitch Competition, visit VentureBacked.co .

About Venture Backed

Venture Backed is the first platform dedicated to bridging the gaps in the startup ecosystem, fostering a thriving community of entrepreneurs, investors and service providers. By offering learning resources, real-time collaboration tools and funding opportunities, Venture Backed empowers founders to grow, thrive and succeed. For more information, visit https://venturebacked.co .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachel Jutkowitz

Director of Marketing, Venture Backed

[email protected]

SOURCE Venture Backed Capital LLC