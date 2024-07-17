Venture-Backed The Way Launches First-of-Its-Kind Meditation Training App

Taught by renowned Zen Master and author Henry Shukman, new app offers program of long-term meditation training that guides users on a profound path of deep meditative experiences.

SANTA FE, N.M., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Way launched a new type of meditation app that focuses on deep meditation training. The app offers a single, long-term path of practice that guides the user into the deep end of meditation – an experience typically attainable only through in-person training with accredited teachers in remote locations or sequestered spaces.

Unlike other meditation apps, The Way features a unique 'no-choice' pathway so users never have to worry about which meditation to choose. With this method of removing decision fatigue, The Way guides users deep into the teaching of millennia-old meditation traditions, something not offered by nearly all other apps on the market. The program is taught by a Zen Master of the Sanbo Zen lineage, Henry Shukman

Backed by early stage venture capital firm True Ventures' Kevin Rose – entrepreneur, investor, and avid meditator – The Way is the app of choice for those wanting to build a deep and life-changing meditation practice.

"A lot of the meditation apps out there are choose-your-own adventure in style and only scratch the surface in terms of what there is to teach about the profound benefits of lifelong meditative practice," said Rose. "Instead, The Way is a guided journey that invites you to walk alongside a single Zen Master instructor, hand in hand, as you learn and advance in meditation practice and unlock your own wisdom. Having a single path creates an intimate, life-like experience for learning."

The Way was created by an uncle and nephew co-founding team: Henry Shukman and Jack Shukman. Henry Shukman is a poet, author and Zen Master. As the Spiritual Director Emeritus of Mountain Cloud Zen Center in Santa Fe, he has guided thousands of students with his unique approach to meditation.

Jack spent 10 years working in strategy consulting and finance. He'd tried various apps as a novice meditator but struggled to find the right system that could reliably lead him on a structured learning journey. Existing apps either offered only surface-level teaching or an overload of short-term, unrelated courses.

So, the two together – teacher and student, uncle and nephew – decided to create what was missing. As Henry puts it: "The Way is the result of everything I've studied and learned in 35 years of meditating and training. My hope is that with this app, others may travel on the same beautiful, life-changing path that I myself have been on."

Over the past five years, there has been growing interest in deeper meditation driven by advances in neuroscience, psychedelic research and Buddhist-inspired secular philosophy. However, this space remains inaccessible to many. Training sessions are often difficult to understand or very expensive and time-consuming. The Way takes users on a structured step-by-step path into the heart of ancient Buddhist teaching, but with a modern perspective. In doing so, The Way aims to be the simplest, most accessible path for anyone interested in exploring these powerful and transformative concepts.

For more information, visit www.thewayapp.com . The app is available on App Store and Google Play . The first meditation sessions are free to try, with no credit card required. Scholarships are also available for anyone who cannot afford the cost, no questions asked.

About The Way

The Way is a first-of-its-kind meditation app that guides users deep into the teaching of millennia-old meditation traditions. Unlike other apps, The Way features a unique 'no-choice' pathway so users never have to worry about which meditation to choose. It's the simple, modern path to deeper meditation.

About True Ventures

Founded in 2005, True Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm that invests in early stage technology startups. With more than $3.8 billion under management, True provides seed and Series A financing to entrepreneurs in some of today's fastest growing markets. To date, True has helped more than 350 companies launch and scale their businesses, creating over 85,000 jobs worldwide. Learn more at www.trueventures.com.

Contacts

Jack Shukman, Co-founder & CEO

+31 6 2727 1150 / [email protected]

SOURCE The Way App, Inc