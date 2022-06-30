VENTURE BEYOND YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK THIS SUMMER

With an alternating license plate system in place for entry to the world's first national park, visitors can take advantage of Montana's other offerings

HELENA, Mont., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While Yellowstone National Park's South Loop is open and access is available through the West Entrance, South Entrance and East Entrance, the recently launched alternating license plate system gives visitors the opportunity to explore beyond Yellowstone.

"The alternating license plate system is working well," said Jan Stoddard, Bureau Chief of the Office of Tourism for Montana. "While visitors can go into the park every other day based on their license plate number, on the off days it gives them a chance to go deeper and explore all Montana has to offer, from ghost towns to guest ranches and rafting to cultural experiences."

From the East Entrance at Cody, Wyoming, it's a scenic 100-mile drive to Billings, the hub of Southeast Montana.

In Billings, travelers can explore downtown, bite into perfectly made burgers along the new Burger Trail, sip Montana on a brewery tour or visit Zoo Montana. The Crow and the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations are also easily accessible from Billings, with cultural opportunities that include exploring Bighorn Canyon by boat, taking an interpretive tour with Indian Battle Tours and attending the Crow Fair & Rodeo in Crow Agency, August 19-21, 2022.

From West Yellowstone and the park's West Entrance, it's easy to take advantage of Montana's outdoor recreation, western experiences and urban offerings.

History lovers will find plenty of things to do in Bannack, Butte, Deer Lodge, Nevada City and Virginia City. Try your hand at fly fishing with experienced guides and outfitters in Bozeman, Dillon, Ennis, Livingston and Sheridan. Set out on a horseback ride at Grey Cliffs Ranch in Three Forks, kick up your heels at the Fourth of July in Red Lodge, take a guided rafting trip with Geyser Whitewater Expeditions in Big Sky or explore southwest Montana with an ATV rental from Beaverhead Adventures in Anaconda and Dillon.

Trip inspiration, things to do and itineraries can be found at VISITMT.COM . The Visit Montana call center also has staff on hand to help with trip planning and can be reached at 800-847-4868. The latest information from Yellowstone National Park is available here .

Travelers are encouraged to visit the following sites for up-to-date information:

Road conditions: www.511mt.net

Yellowstone National Park : https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/news/

: To sign up for text alerts for Yellowstone National Park : Text "82190" to 888-7777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

