Venture Capital Cross announces VC Portal Launch @ VCCross.com

Venture Capital Cross @ vccross.com announces the launch of its cloud based private markets portal, where investors can access venture capital and private equity deals at any stage. The portal will feature Reg D, Reg CF, Reg A+, and secondary transactions.

Venture Capital Cross is a division of COVA Capital Partners, LLC a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member, which has been developing a cloud based system to manage deal flow in any private market stage.

"We have cultivated a diverse mix of high quality issuers offers disruptive technology. We believe that high growth is tied to high quality, and this complements our successful secondary market business," says Joseph Gelet Sr, Director of Private Markets for Venture Capital Cross. "The portal is setup to handle any private asset transactions ranging from Private Equity Acquisitions to business sales, and can be modified on a custom basis if needed. We've created a Dealbook system that displays active offers in Unicorns like Anduril, Deel, Miro, Jasper AI, Open AI, etc."

Sensill™ has developed a rapid, real-time, point-of- care (POC) device that can identify specific microbes (bacteria, fungi and sub species) in skin infection in several minutes, not days – driven by AI.

Explorer and Author Brad Olsen is raising $10 Million to produce a Documentary exploring hidden secrets in Antarctica including never before explored Pyramids under the ice, and the mysteries surrounding New Schwabenland area.

Maple Street Learning has an Artificial Intelligence learning system known as Decision Based Adaptive Learning that can be used for K-12 education, corporate training, continuing education, and rapid learning for various professional needs.

Astra Engine provides secure and efficient Blockchain settlement digital services for Crypto traders and exchanges. Astra Engine helps transfer digital assets between crypto exchanges without sharing your keys with third-party vendors.

Rein Tech Labs solves a fundamental problem in the fragmented Home Warranty industry with their app.

We are also building out education and learning tools for investors in private markets, including online courses and a book. Over time we will add more features including research, data tools, settlement, and more.

Venture Capital Cross recently completed a Reg CF campaign for Free Speech platform Gab.com as well as secondary market transactions in Celonis, Dataminr, Addepar, Cerebras, Jasper AI, Weights & Biases, Neuralink, Anduril, and others.

