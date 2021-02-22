Venture Capital Fund Yolo Invests in Digital Marketing Specialists eCartic

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital fund Yolo Investments has made a significant investment into digital marketing specialists and venture hub eCartic.The Estonian-based investment is a global B2B partner for disruptive companies within the eCommerce value-chain. It successfully scales across a number of verticals, turning ideas into products by using its expertise in digital marketing and branding. It also builds and markets B2C products and services.

One such product, BlufVPN®️, is fast establishing itself as an innovative leader within the competitive virtual private network (VPN) market and is fast-tracked to become the number one online security product in Europe by 2025.

Tim Heath, GP at Yolo Investments, stated:

"We were hugely impressed by the level of digital marketing know-how in the eCartic team. This type of expertise is all-too-often the difference between success and failure when it comes to launching new products. Teaming up with eCartic via this strategic startup investment will not only help supercharge the company's growth, but also adds great value to the Yolo ecosystem."

Miko Salo, CEO at eCartic, said:

"We knew that Yolo Investments would be the catalyst our ambitious plans needed from the very first conversation we had. The seven figure investment allows us to expedite the parallel scaling of multiple ventures, all of which provide synergies not only to each other but also support the existing Yolo ecosystem with clear added value. We look forward to creating a universe of opportunities together as eCartic and Yolo Investments."

About Yolo Investments

Yolo Investments is a venture capital fund that invests in truly outstanding people with bright ideas, who are focused on innovating and disrupting the norm in all manner of tech startups. Led by Tim Heath, Yolo's 40+ investments span the gaming and fintech industries.

About eCartic

eCartic is a global B2B partner for ambitious companies in eCommerce. As well as owning its own brands, eCartic partners with customers to add value via its marketing platform and other technologies. With the entire value-chain from idea to execution connected, eCartic has all the bases covered when it comes to eCommerce and digital marketing solutions.

Learn more about Yolo Investments - https://yolo.io

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Bitcoin PR Buzz Press Team

Contact Email: [email protected]

Yolo Investments is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz: Bitcoin PR Buzz has been proudly serving the crypto press release distribution needs of blockchain start-ups for over 8 years. Get your Bitcoin Press Release Distribution today.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Yolo Investments