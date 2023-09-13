Venture Capital Investment Market to grow by USD 737.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Accel, Agoranov & AH Capital Management LLC, many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The venture capital investment market is estimated to grow by USD 737.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, decelerate at a CAGR of 20.88%. The venture capital investment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer venture capital investment market are Accel, Agoranov, AH Capital Management LLC, Balderton Capital UK LLP, Battery Ventures, Caixa Capital Risc SGEIC S.A., Cherry Ventures Management GmbH, Eurazeo, First Round Capital, GGV Capital, Greylock Partners, Hoxton Ventures LLP, Index Ventures UK LLP, Lakestar Advisors GmbH, Seedcamp Investment Management LLP, Sequoia Capital Operations LLC, Target Global, Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Founders Fund. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Venture Capital Investment Market 2023-2027

Accel - The company invests in the internet technology and software development industries.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increasing VC investment in biotech and remote working software companies

Increasing VC investment in biotech and remote working software companies Key Trend - Rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally

- Rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally Major Challenges - Foreign exchange volatility

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into first-time venture funding and follow-on venture funding. First-time venture funding and follow-on venture funding contribute the largest share of the market. This segment comprises the development, distribution, and maintenance of software products and services. Venture capital firms have particularly increased investment in software that is transforming industries. The industries include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), CloudTech, and DevOps. Furthermore, total investments by venture capitalists in this software exceeded several billion dollars, with a few of them being valued at more than a billion dollars and being classified as Unicorns. Also, there was a greater number of software startups in 2020 with estimates of about 75,000 startup firms in the US. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth of the venture capital investment market during the forecast period.

