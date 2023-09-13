Venture Capital Investment Market to grow by USD 737.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Accel, Agoranov & AH Capital Management LLC, many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The venture capital investment market is estimated to grow by USD 737.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, decelerate at a CAGR of 20.88%. The venture capital investment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer venture capital investment market are Accel, Agoranov, AH Capital Management LLC, Balderton Capital UK LLP, Battery Ventures, Caixa Capital Risc SGEIC S.A., Cherry Ventures Management GmbH, Eurazeo, First Round Capital, GGV Capital, Greylock Partners, Hoxton Ventures LLP, Index Ventures UK LLP, Lakestar Advisors GmbH, Seedcamp Investment Management LLP, Sequoia Capital Operations LLC, Target Global, Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Founders Fund. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Venture Capital Investment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Venture Capital Investment Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in exi/PRNewswire/ -- sting and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

  • Accel - The company invests in the internet technology and software development industries.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

  • North America will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. 

Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing VC investment in biotech and remote working software companies
  • Key Trend - Rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally
  • Major Challenges - Foreign exchange volatility

 Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into first-time venture funding and follow-on venture funding. First-time venture funding and follow-on venture funding contribute the largest share of the market. This segment comprises the development, distribution, and maintenance of software products and services. Venture capital firms have particularly increased investment in software that is transforming industries. The industries include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), CloudTech, and DevOps. Furthermore, total investments by venture capitalists in this software exceeded several billion dollars, with a few of them being valued at more than a billion dollars and being classified as Unicorns. Also, there was a greater number of software startups in 2020 with estimates of about 75,000 startup firms in the US. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth of the venture capital investment market during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,195.8 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (core HR, talent, and workforce), component (solution and service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions is notably driving market growth.

The semiconductor capital equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 17.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers semiconductor capital equipment market segmentation by type (wafer-level manufacturing equipment, packaging and assembly equipment, and automated test equipment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising number of fabs is notably driving the semiconductor capital equipment market growth.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Sector

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market size to increase by USD 1.62 billion during 2022-2027, Increased government spending on infrastructure in APAC to drive the growth - Technavio

Cigarettes Market to increase by USD 141.91 billion between 2022 to 2027, APAC to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.