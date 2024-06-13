Venture Capital Podcast Reveals Its Founder 100 for Utah

-- The 2024 list celebrates the top 100 founders driving innovation and growth in the Utah community --

LEHI, Utah, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Venture Capital Podcast unveiled its Founder 100 list for the Utah region, recognizing the top 100 CEOs, founders, and executives that are leading the startup community through their vision of growth and innovation. Individuals were honored at an exclusive reception at a luxurious private residence in Park City, Utah.

"Utah has become the standard for how to do business in the country. That's a tribute to the men and women in the state's business community that are creating jobs and bring funding to the region," said Venture Capital Podcast co-founders Jon Bradshaw and Peter Harris. "This list celebrates the achievements of the top 100 founders in Utah with ties to Utah who are at the forefront of innovation and growth in our community. We're excited to honor them and their commitment to business and tech in Utah."

Building on Paul Ahlstrom's visionary legacy, this initiative has consistently championed entrepreneurial brilliance through initiatives like the v100 and WIN100, highlighting the top founders and setting a benchmark for excellence.

Honorees were nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of notable business changemakers. The list is made up of upstart entrepreneurs to seasoned CEOs ranging from industries including consumer goods to technology to professional services.

Aaron Cooper, Co-founder & CEO -- Sameday (YC W23)

Aaron Frost, CEO, Founder, Architect -- Hero Devs

Aaron McReynolds, Co-founder & CEO -- Alysio

Aaron Skonnard, Co-founder and Special Advisor to the Board and CEO -- Pluralsight

Abe Gong, CEO and Co-founder -- Great Expectations

AJ (Call) Brau, Co-founder, CEO -- Wander App Inc.

Alex Burdge, CEO, Co-founder -- Shyft Global

Amelia Wilcox, Founder & CEO -- Nivati

Amy Osmond Cook, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer -- Fullcast

Andrew Kenney, Co-founder -- Particl

Arian Lewis, CEO & Co-founder -- Kiln

Becki Wright, Founder & CEO -- Proximity

Ben Checketts, Creative Director and Co-founder -- Rhone

Ben Hodson, Co-founder & CEO -- JobNimbus

Ben Perkins, Founder -- &Collar

Ben Peterson, Co-founder and Co-chairman -- BambooHR

Bennett Maxwell, Chairman -- Dirty Dough

Blake Rouse, Co-founder, CEO -- Buster

Brad Moss, Founder and CEO -- Enhanced Ai

Brad Parker, Co-founder and CEO -- PrivateAuto

Brandon Rodman, CEO & Co-founder -- Previ

Brent Thomson, Founder -- Blip Billboards

Brian Beutler, Founder & CEO -- Alianza

Brice Douglas, CEO, Co-founder -- Zaymo

Brock Blake, CEO, Co-founder -- Lendio

Bruno Lima, Co-founder & CEO -- Pura

Bryan Christensen, Founder and CEO -- Limble CMMS

Chad Ingram, Founder - CEO -- Distro

Chiao-ih Hui, Chief Executive Officer -- Solution Diagnostics

Chris Crittenden, Co-founder -- Sandbox

Colby Bauer, CEO -- Carry On

Curtis Anderson, Founder & CEO -- Nursa

Cydni Tetro, Managing Director -- Avao

Dallin Bentley, Co-founder -- Buster

Damian Dayton, Acting CEO -- Creatably

Dan Beck, Co-founder | CEO -- 401GO

Dan Caffee, Founder & CEO -- Voze

Daniel Lambert, GM, Technology at Sonic Healthcare -- Sonic Healthcare

Daniel Ash, CEO / Co-founder -- Journeyfront

Daniel Jones ,Co-founder -- Zaymo (YC W24)

Dave Grow, CEO -- Lucid Software

Dave Oldham, CEO -- Awsm

David Bearss Ph.D., Co-founder, CEO, President and Chairman Of The Board -- Halia Therapeutics

David Neeleman, Founder and CEO -- Breeze Airways™

Davis Smith, Founder & Chairman -- Cotopaxi

Derek Miner, Partner -- Lemonade Stand

Derek White, Chairman -- Switch2Zero

Dillon Jeppesen, Co-founder & COO -- Pestie

Dr. Krista Anderson, Chief Executive Officer -- Fiksal, LLC

Earl Foote, CEO -- Nexus IT

Emily Applegarth, CEO & Co-founder -- Gamify

Eric Rea, Co-founder & CEO -- Podium

Ethan Webb, Co-founder | CEO -- Mindsmith

Gentry Davies, CEO -- Crew

Gilbert Lee, CMO, Co-founder -- Torus

Hunter Sebresos, CEO -- Bacon Work

Jake Hawksworth, Founder -- Hypercraft®

Jason Fairbourne, CEO / Founder -- Yoodlize

Jason Garcia, CEO/Co-founder -- Holdings

Jason McGowan, Founder | CEO -- Crumbl

Jay Davis, Founder -- Cold Case Ice Cream

Jeff Erickson, Director Of Strategic Partnerships -- Forcastr

Jeff Handy, Co-founder | COO -- Qualiti

Jeffrey Harmon, Chief Content Officer -- Angel Studios

Jeremy Andrus, CEO -- Traeger Pellet Grills

Jeron Paul, SVP of Product -- Salesforce

Jess Toolson, Chief Executive Officer -- Mixhers

John Koelliker, CEO & Co-founder -- Leland

John Pestana, CEO -- ObservePoint

Jon Richards, Co-founder & Owner -- NOMATIC

Joon Beh, CEO -- Hallo

Jordan Wright, Co-founder & CEO -- Atomic Financial

Josh James, CEO/Founder -- Domo

Josh Little, Brinemaster -- Josh's Pickles / Volley

Justin Rae, Founder & CEO -- Cinch

Karalynne Call, Founder and CEO -- Just Ingredients, Inc.

Karl Sun, Co-founder and Board Chair -- Lucid Software

Kenny Scott, Co-founder & CEO -- Paramify

Kirk Ouimet, CEO and Co-founder -- Phi

Kory Stevens, Entrepreneur & Mental Health Advocate -- Stealth Startup

Kris Jenkins, Co-founder -- Mobly

Kurt Workman, Co-founder & CEO -- Owlet Baby Care

Manny Griffiths, Co-founder & CEO -- Hona

Mark Newman, Founder, CEO -- Nomi Health

Mary Moody, CEO and Owner -- Made by Mary

McKenzie Bauer, Co-founder -- Thread Wallets

Mike Peregrina, Founder / CEO -- Stealth Startup

Monte Deere, Chief Executive Officer -- Kizik

Nate Randle, Chief Executive Officer -- Gabb

Nate Walkingshaw, CEO and Founder -- Torus

Neal Harmon, Co-founder & CEO -- Angel Studios

Nicole Tanner, Founder -- Swig

Noella Sudbury, Founder and CEO of Rasa Public Benefit Corporation -- Rasa Legal

Parker Gentry, CEO -- Skill Struck

Peter Ord, Founder -- GUIDEcx

Renato Villanueva, Founder & CEO -- Get Parallel

Richie Stapler, Co-founder -- Pura

Rilee Buttars, CEO & Co-founder -- Dónde

Rob Poleki, CEO & Founder -- Washie

Ryan Westwood, Chairman & CEO -- Fullcast

Scott Paul, Co-founder -- PHI

Shane Murphy, Founder & CEO -- Boostly

Sterling Jones, Co-founder & CEO -- JOJO's Chocolate

Sterling Snow, Venture Partner -- Pelion Venture Partners

Steve Arntz, Co-founder, CEO -- Campfire

Steve Neeleman, Founder & Vice Chairman -- HealthEquity

Sunny Washington, Chief Executive Officer -- Seer

Trevor McKendrick, CEO/Co-founder -- Seis

Wesley Eames, Serving Families -- After.com

Will West, CEO -- OliverIQ

Woody Klemetson, Founder -- AskElephant

Zach Barney, Co-founder & CEO -- Mobly

Zack Oates, Founder & CEO -- Ovation

About Venture Capital Podcast

The Venture Capital Podcast , hosted by Jon Bradshaw and Peter Harris, is a leading platform dedicated to exploring the dynamic world of venture capital, entrepreneurship, and innovation. With a focus on insightful interviews, industry analysis, and expert commentary, Venture Capital Podcast offers invaluable insights for founders, investors, and industry enthusiasts alike. Whether you're a budding entrepreneur seeking guidance on navigating the fundraising process or an investor looking to stay ahead of the curve, Venture Capital Podcast is your go-to resource for all things venture capital. Tune in to Venture Capital Podcast at www.venturecapital.fm/ .

About Founder 100

Nominated by peers and choose by a panel of experienced business change makers, The Founder 100 Awards is a prestigious annual recognition that celebrates visionary entrepreneurs and business leaders who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and success. Each year, the awards highlight 100 outstanding founders in various geographies who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities, driving forward transformative change and inspiring future generations. Recipients of the Founder 100 Awards are selected for their entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to excellence, and ability to overcome challenges while achieving remarkable growth and impact. Recipients are selected by their peers based on two rounds of voting. The awards serve as a platform to honor their achievements and to promote their stories of perseverance, creativity, and leadership in the global business landscape. For more information, visit www.venturecapital.fm/founder-100/ .

