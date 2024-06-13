Venture Capital Podcast Reveals Its Founder 100 for Utah
Jun 13, 2024, 00:35 ET
-- The 2024 list celebrates the top 100 founders driving innovation and growth in the Utah community --
LEHI, Utah, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Venture Capital Podcast unveiled its Founder 100 list for the Utah region, recognizing the top 100 CEOs, founders, and executives that are leading the startup community through their vision of growth and innovation. Individuals were honored at an exclusive reception at a luxurious private residence in Park City, Utah.
"Utah has become the standard for how to do business in the country. That's a tribute to the men and women in the state's business community that are creating jobs and bring funding to the region," said Venture Capital Podcast co-founders Jon Bradshaw and Peter Harris. "This list celebrates the achievements of the top 100 founders in Utah with ties to Utah who are at the forefront of innovation and growth in our community. We're excited to honor them and their commitment to business and tech in Utah."
Building on Paul Ahlstrom's visionary legacy, this initiative has consistently championed entrepreneurial brilliance through initiatives like the v100 and WIN100, highlighting the top founders and setting a benchmark for excellence.
Honorees were nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of notable business changemakers. The list is made up of upstart entrepreneurs to seasoned CEOs ranging from industries including consumer goods to technology to professional services.
The 2024 Founder 100 - Utah Edition:
Aaron Cooper, Co-founder & CEO -- Sameday (YC W23)
Aaron Frost, CEO, Founder, Architect -- Hero Devs
Aaron McReynolds, Co-founder & CEO -- Alysio
Aaron Skonnard, Co-founder and Special Advisor to the Board and CEO -- Pluralsight
Abe Gong, CEO and Co-founder -- Great Expectations
AJ (Call) Brau, Co-founder, CEO -- Wander App Inc.
Alex Burdge, CEO, Co-founder -- Shyft Global
Amelia Wilcox, Founder & CEO -- Nivati
Amy Osmond Cook, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer -- Fullcast
Andrew Kenney, Co-founder -- Particl
Arian Lewis, CEO & Co-founder -- Kiln
Becki Wright, Founder & CEO -- Proximity
Ben Checketts, Creative Director and Co-founder -- Rhone
Ben Hodson, Co-founder & CEO -- JobNimbus
Ben Perkins, Founder -- &Collar
Ben Peterson, Co-founder and Co-chairman -- BambooHR
Bennett Maxwell, Chairman -- Dirty Dough
Blake Rouse, Co-founder, CEO -- Buster
Brad Moss, Founder and CEO -- Enhanced Ai
Brad Parker, Co-founder and CEO -- PrivateAuto
Brandon Rodman, CEO & Co-founder -- Previ
Brent Thomson, Founder -- Blip Billboards
Brian Beutler, Founder & CEO -- Alianza
Brice Douglas, CEO, Co-founder -- Zaymo
Brock Blake, CEO, Co-founder -- Lendio
Bruno Lima, Co-founder & CEO -- Pura
Bryan Christensen, Founder and CEO -- Limble CMMS
Chad Ingram, Founder - CEO -- Distro
Chiao-ih Hui, Chief Executive Officer -- Solution Diagnostics
Chris Crittenden, Co-founder -- Sandbox
Colby Bauer, CEO -- Carry On
Curtis Anderson, Founder & CEO -- Nursa
Cydni Tetro, Managing Director -- Avao
Dallin Bentley, Co-founder -- Buster
Damian Dayton, Acting CEO -- Creatably
Dan Beck, Co-founder | CEO -- 401GO
Dan Caffee, Founder & CEO -- Voze
Daniel Lambert, GM, Technology at Sonic Healthcare -- Sonic Healthcare
Daniel Ash, CEO / Co-founder -- Journeyfront
Daniel Jones ,Co-founder -- Zaymo (YC W24)
Dave Grow, CEO -- Lucid Software
Dave Oldham, CEO -- Awsm
David Bearss Ph.D., Co-founder, CEO, President and Chairman Of The Board -- Halia Therapeutics
David Neeleman, Founder and CEO -- Breeze Airways™
Davis Smith, Founder & Chairman -- Cotopaxi
Derek Miner, Partner -- Lemonade Stand
Derek White, Chairman -- Switch2Zero
Dillon Jeppesen, Co-founder & COO -- Pestie
Dr. Krista Anderson, Chief Executive Officer -- Fiksal, LLC
Earl Foote, CEO -- Nexus IT
Emily Applegarth, CEO & Co-founder -- Gamify
Eric Rea, Co-founder & CEO -- Podium
Ethan Webb, Co-founder | CEO -- Mindsmith
Gentry Davies, CEO -- Crew
Gilbert Lee, CMO, Co-founder -- Torus
Hunter Sebresos, CEO -- Bacon Work
Jake Hawksworth, Founder -- Hypercraft®
Jason Fairbourne, CEO / Founder -- Yoodlize
Jason Garcia, CEO/Co-founder -- Holdings
Jason McGowan, Founder | CEO -- Crumbl
Jay Davis, Founder -- Cold Case Ice Cream
Jeff Erickson, Director Of Strategic Partnerships -- Forcastr
Jeff Handy, Co-founder | COO -- Qualiti
Jeffrey Harmon, Chief Content Officer -- Angel Studios
Jeremy Andrus, CEO -- Traeger Pellet Grills
Jeron Paul, SVP of Product -- Salesforce
Jess Toolson, Chief Executive Officer -- Mixhers
John Koelliker, CEO & Co-founder -- Leland
John Pestana, CEO -- ObservePoint
Jon Richards, Co-founder & Owner -- NOMATIC
Joon Beh, CEO -- Hallo
Jordan Wright, Co-founder & CEO -- Atomic Financial
Josh James, CEO/Founder -- Domo
Josh Little, Brinemaster -- Josh's Pickles / Volley
Justin Rae, Founder & CEO -- Cinch
Karalynne Call, Founder and CEO -- Just Ingredients, Inc.
Karl Sun, Co-founder and Board Chair -- Lucid Software
Kenny Scott, Co-founder & CEO -- Paramify
Kirk Ouimet, CEO and Co-founder -- Phi
Kory Stevens, Entrepreneur & Mental Health Advocate -- Stealth Startup
Kris Jenkins, Co-founder -- Mobly
Kurt Workman, Co-founder & CEO -- Owlet Baby Care
Manny Griffiths, Co-founder & CEO -- Hona
Mark Newman, Founder, CEO -- Nomi Health
Mary Moody, CEO and Owner -- Made by Mary
McKenzie Bauer, Co-founder -- Thread Wallets
Mike Peregrina, Founder / CEO -- Stealth Startup
Monte Deere, Chief Executive Officer -- Kizik
Nate Randle, Chief Executive Officer -- Gabb
Nate Walkingshaw, CEO and Founder -- Torus
Neal Harmon, Co-founder & CEO -- Angel Studios
Nicole Tanner, Founder -- Swig
Noella Sudbury, Founder and CEO of Rasa Public Benefit Corporation -- Rasa Legal
Parker Gentry, CEO -- Skill Struck
Peter Ord, Founder -- GUIDEcx
Renato Villanueva, Founder & CEO -- Get Parallel
Richie Stapler, Co-founder -- Pura
Rilee Buttars, CEO & Co-founder -- Dónde
Rob Poleki, CEO & Founder -- Washie
Ryan Westwood, Chairman & CEO -- Fullcast
Scott Paul, Co-founder -- PHI
Shane Murphy, Founder & CEO -- Boostly
Sterling Jones, Co-founder & CEO -- JOJO's Chocolate
Sterling Snow, Venture Partner -- Pelion Venture Partners
Steve Arntz, Co-founder, CEO -- Campfire
Steve Neeleman, Founder & Vice Chairman -- HealthEquity
Sunny Washington, Chief Executive Officer -- Seer
Trevor McKendrick, CEO/Co-founder -- Seis
Wesley Eames, Serving Families -- After.com
Will West, CEO -- OliverIQ
Woody Klemetson, Founder -- AskElephant
Zach Barney, Co-founder & CEO -- Mobly
Zack Oates, Founder & CEO -- Ovation
For more information, visit www.venturecapital.fm/founder-100/.
About Venture Capital Podcast
The Venture Capital Podcast, hosted by Jon Bradshaw and Peter Harris, is a leading platform dedicated to exploring the dynamic world of venture capital, entrepreneurship, and innovation. With a focus on insightful interviews, industry analysis, and expert commentary, Venture Capital Podcast offers invaluable insights for founders, investors, and industry enthusiasts alike. Whether you're a budding entrepreneur seeking guidance on navigating the fundraising process or an investor looking to stay ahead of the curve, Venture Capital Podcast is your go-to resource for all things venture capital. Tune in to Venture Capital Podcast at www.venturecapital.fm/.
About Founder 100
Nominated by peers and choose by a panel of experienced business change makers, The Founder 100 Awards is a prestigious annual recognition that celebrates visionary entrepreneurs and business leaders who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and success. Each year, the awards highlight 100 outstanding founders in various geographies who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities, driving forward transformative change and inspiring future generations. Recipients of the Founder 100 Awards are selected for their entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to excellence, and ability to overcome challenges while achieving remarkable growth and impact. Recipients are selected by their peers based on two rounds of voting. The awards serve as a platform to honor their achievements and to promote their stories of perseverance, creativity, and leadership in the global business landscape. For more information, visit www.venturecapital.fm/founder-100/.
SOURCE Venture Capital Podcast
Share this article