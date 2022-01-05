Venture Capitalists See the End of the Pandemic… And Female Entrepreneurs are the Beneficiaries

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, venture capitalists invested a record-shattering $5.6 billion in female-helmed businesses - an increase of $2 billion from the previous record of $3.6 billion set in 2019, before COVID officially hit the U.S. Clearly, VC's think it's time to start investing in companies again, especially women-led startups.

Though, of concern: the Midwest hasn't benefitted like other regions. No Midwest state cracked the top ten, and several are at the bottom of the list.

Best States for Women-Led Startups 2022 Worst States for Women-Led Startups 2022

This sudden flurry of investment has shaken up MerchantMaverick.com's annual ranking of the best states for female entrepreneurs. Some states join the other winners for the first time, while others have dropped in rank. The full report HERE:

Key findings:

There has been a dramatic increase in venture capital funding allotted to female-led startups , allowing more startups to form and ultimately succeed.

, allowing more startups to form and ultimately succeed. Startups in second-place Texas especially benefited from the upward trend in venture capital investments, as the state's five-year total for female-focused venture capital investments grew from $365 million in our report from last year to $814 million this year.

especially benefited from the upward trend in venture capital investments, as Last year's No. 1 Colorado retained its first position.

Top 10 newcomer's Arizona's rise can be attributed in part to the burgeoning startup scene in Phoenix .

The Midwest is completely absent from the top 10, indicating widespread failure to draw investment dollars.

Researchers at MerchantMaverick.com, a business product comparison site for small business owners, analyzed data from a variety of sources including The US Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, PitchBook's US VC Female Founders Dashboard, and Kauffman Indicators of Entrepreneurship (to name a few) to bring you the Best States for Women-Led Startups in 2022.

These lists below offer a quick view, with the full report HERE:

THE TOP 10 STATES FOR WOMEN-LED STARTUPS IN 2022:

#1. Colorado

#2. Texas

#3. Florida

#4. Washington

#5. Maryland

#6. Montana

#7 (TIE) Massachusetts

#7 (TIE) California

#9. Arizona

#10. Virginia

THE BOTTOM 5 STATES FOR WOMEN-LED STARTUPS IN 2022:

#46. Utah

#47. North Dakota

#48. West Virginia

#49. Iowa

#50. Mississippi

Methodology

To best determine the best states for women-led startups, the researchers selected and weighted the following metrics:

● Percent of employer firms led by women (15% of the overall score): This metric

compares the number of employer firms led by women to the total number of employer firms in the state, per data from the Census Bureau's 2020 Annual Business Survey.

Percent of employees at women-led firms (15%): This metric compares the number of employees at women-led employer firms to the number of employees at male-led firms in the state, per data from the Census Bureau's 2020 Annual Business Survey

This metric compares the number of employees at women-led employer firms to the number of employees at male-led firms in the state, per data from the Census Bureau's 2020 Annual Business Survey Percent of women self-employed in their own business (15%) : This metric compares the number of women self-employed in their own business to the total number of women in the state, per the US Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey.

: This metric compares the number of women self-employed in their own business to the total number of women in the state, per the US Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey. Average income of women self-employed in their own business (15%): This is simply the average yearly income for self-employed women business owners, per the US Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey

This is simply the average yearly income for self-employed women business owners, per the US Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey Total venture capital invested into women-led startups (15%): For this metric, data from PitchBook's US VC Female Founders Dashboard was recorded to calculate the amount of capital invested into venture-backed startups led solely by women within each state. Data over a five-year period from 2017 through October 2021 was included.

For this metric, data from PitchBook's US VC Female Founders Dashboard was recorded to calculate the amount of capital invested into venture-backed startups led solely by women within each state. Data over a five-year period from 2017 through was included. Percent of startups still active after one year (10%): Also known as startup early survival rate, this metric measures the immediate survival of startups and uses data from the 2020 edition of the Kauffman Indicators of Entrepreneurship.

Also known as startup early survival rate, this metric measures the immediate survival of startups and uses data from the 2020 edition of the Kauffman Indicators of Entrepreneurship. State income tax rates (7.5%): Each state's highest income tax bracket for 2021 was tallied, with lower tax rates being considered better. States with lower income tax rates can provide entrepreneurs greater earning potential.

Each state's highest income tax bracket for 2021 was tallied, with lower tax rates being considered better. States with lower income tax rates can provide entrepreneurs greater earning potential. Unemployment rates (7.5%): These rates were pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistic's October 2021 update. For the purposes of this report, unemployment rates are used as a snapshot to gauge the economic health of each state.

"It's wonderful to see signs that the economy is bouncing back, it's especially gratifying to see that women-led businesses are benefiting," says Julie Titterington, Editor-in-Chief, MerchantMaverick.com.

