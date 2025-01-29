Venture Madness Selects 16 Finalists for their Annual Pitch Competition and Capital Conference

Finalists will compete for cash prizes, recognition and funding from top investors at the upcoming 2025 Venture Madness Conference.

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Madness by Invest Southwest has selected 16 finalists for the 2025 Venture Madness Conference which will be held April 2-3, 2025, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The 2025 selection process was highly competitive, with more than 125 applicants vying for an opportunity to present their innovative businesses at the annual pitch competition and capital conference. The finalists were chosen based on several key factors, including their business potential, innovative approach, leadership team, competitive advantage, and investment opportunity.

"This year's finalists represent the future of innovation, and we are also thrilled to introduce a new growth track to the format," said Tom Fulcher, Chair of Venture Madness. "This addition is designed to support startups that are ready to scale, providing them with targeted resources and connections to fuel their growth as they continue to attract investment. Venture Madness has always been about nurturing the next generation of leaders, and with this new track, we're excited to offer even more tailored support to companies at different stages of development."

The 16 finalists for the 2025 Venture Madness include:

Ask Ms. Kay Tempe, AZ

BMSEED LLC Mesa, AZ

Business Genie Mesa, AZ

Calviri, Inc Phoenix, AZ

EnKoat Chandler, AZ

HemaSense , Flagstaff, AZ

HOA.com , Chandler, AZ

Ink'd Greetings Phoenix, AZ

Metfora Diagnostics Tucson, AZ

Parent Projects Tempe, AZ

Precision Epigenomics Inc. Tucson, AZ

RDI Tempe, AZ

Rezliant Mesa, AZ

Sense Neuro Diagnostics Cincinnati, OH

Valence Intelligence Systems Tucson, AZ

VelocitiPM Phoenix, AZ

The 2025 Venture Madness Conference and Expo will bring together approximately 350 accredited investors, entrepreneurs, service providers, and thought leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the region's most promising early-stage companies, engage in networking, and gain insights on emerging market trends. As Arizona's longest-running venture capital event, Venture Madness has helped companies raise over $1 billion in funding since its inception in 1992.

"This year, we're taking things to the next level," said Karen Katzorke, President & CEO of Venture Madness. "As Arizona's startup community continues to thrive, we're more committed than ever to connecting accredited investors with high-potential, innovative companies. Venture Madness is designed to offer investors access to a curated group of startups ready to scale, along with exclusive pitch sessions and unparalleled networking opportunities. We're excited to continue strengthening Arizona's position as a leading innovation hub, creating new opportunities for investors to make impactful connections and discover the next wave of industry-changing companies."

Key Event Details:

Event Dates: April 2-3, 2025

Location: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Mountain America Stadium, Tickets: Available at venturemadness.com

Venture Madness is supported by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) as our diamond sponsor, drawing investors from across the country to connect with high-potential startups in Arizona. For more than 10 years,Venture Madness has fostered a dynamic community of investors, entrepreneurs, and business mentors, empowering companies to scale and succeed.

Past Successes:

Previous winners of the Venture Madness competition have gone on to secure significant investments and grow their businesses. Among those are companies such as Retisio , a leader in AI-driven digital commerce, Rovicare , a software innovator in healthcare management, and Quibble , a pioneer in vacation rental revenue management.

About Venture Madness by Invest Southwest:

Venture Madness is the premier Arizona-based non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating connections between investors and early-stage companies. Through a variety of events and programs, it offers essential resources to foster startup growth, including mentoring from successful entrepreneurs and investors.

About the 2025 Venture Madness Conference and Expo:

The 2025 Venture Madness Conference and Expo is Arizona's signature event, blending a pitch competition with a capital conference. It offers emerging companies a platform to compete, network, and secure funding from top-tier investors. Companies in the competition must first undergo a rigorous selection process to ensure they meet the high standards of the event.

Investor Attendees from Past Years Include:

Venture Madness has attracted top investment firms such as Arizona Venture Development Corporation, Access Venture Partners, AZ-VC, AZ Tech Investors, Bridge Bank, Canyon Angels, Desert Angels, EPIC Ventures, Fulcrum Equity Partners, Grayhawk Capital, JP Morgan, Kickstart Fund, Peak Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank, Wells Fargo, and many more.

For more information about the event, the competition, or to purchase tickets, visit venturemadness.com .

