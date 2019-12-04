Venture Metals Announces Appointment of Michael Ramirez as CFO

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Metals International ("Venture Metals"), a leading provider of high-touch recycling solutions to the industrials, manufacturing, energy and metals sectors, announced that it has appointed Michael ("Mike") Ramirez as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Ramirez will report to Chief Executive Officer Mike Uhrick. Venture Metals is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital.

Mr. Ramirez will be responsible for financial planning, financial operations, accounting, risk management, and information technology, as well as for integrating the financial functions of Venture Metals and Versatile Processing Group, which Venture Metals acquired in partnership with Mill Rock Capital earlier this year. In addition to his 30-year career in finance, he brings significant experience in the recycling and metals industries.

Prior to Venture Metals, Mr. Ramirez was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Strategic Materials, Inc., the largest glass recycler in North America. Before that, Mr. Ramirez was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PSC, LLC, a North American industrial, environmental and metal services company.

"We are very excited for Mike to join the team at Venture Metals," said CEO Mike Uhrick. "He brings deep industry knowledge and financial expertise that will be a critical asset at this point of our growth."

"This is an important time in the Venture Metals story," said Wayne Hale, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Venture Metals and Senior Partner at Mill Rock Capital. "We are fortunate to have a leader of Mike's caliber at the financial helm of the organization, and I look forward to working with him."

Said Mr. Ramirez, "I am honored to join this team at such an exciting juncture for Venture Metals. At a time of rising demand for increased transparency between generators and consumers of recycled metal, as well as a growing call for more environmentally sourced raw materials, Venture Metals offers an unmatched value proposition to the marketplace."

ABOUT VENTURE METALS INTERNATIONAL

Venture Metals International procures, processes and sells nonferrous and other metals for recycling and remelting purposes and is based in Dallas, TX. Founded in 1986, the company has grown to become a leading provider of industrial recycling solutions. The company offers tailored, turnkey solutions to collect, remove, sort, process and sell recycled metal generated as a by-product of a production process. Building relationships on transparency and trust, Venture Metals is recognized for its high standards of safety, sustainability and quality. Venture operates processing facilities in Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Wills Point, TX; Des Plaines, IL; and Nabb, IN; and operates an office in Seoul, South Korea. Venture Metals is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. For more information, please visit www.venturemetalsinc.com.

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials & packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals & engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

