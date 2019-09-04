Venture Metals Opens Office in Seoul, South Korea

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Metals, a leading provider of high-touch recycling solutions to the industrials, manufacturing, energy and metals sectors, has announced that it is expanding its presence in Asia by opening an office in Seoul, South Korea. Earlier this year, Venture Metals and Mill Rock Capital acquired Versatile Processing Group to create a company with more than $700mm in revenue and six processing facilities across the United States. This represents the first office outside the United States for Venture Metals.

Chris Chong, Vice President, Global Marketing & Sales of Venture Metals, said, "This strategic milestone is a significant development for Venture and is a natural next step to further bolster our longstanding commitment to serving the Asian marketplace and increasing connectivity with our base of consumers."

"We continue to be excited by the demand we have been seeing in Asia for our products and services and look forward to the success of our team in Seoul," expressed Mark Chazanow, President of Venture Metals.

"We are pursuing several levers to strategically and dynamically grow our business," added CEO Mike Uhrick. "An Increased presence in Asia will allow us to broaden the value we offer our industrial customers."

The focus of the new office will be to pursue strategic expansion opportunities and partnerships in South Korea, China, Japan, Vietnam and Singapore.

ABOUT VENTURE METALS

Venture Metals, LLC procures, processes and sells nonferrous and other metals for recycling and remelting purposes and is based in Dallas, TX. Founded in 1986, the company has grown to become a leading provider of industrial recycling solutions. The company offers tailored, turnkey solutions to collect, remove, sort, process and sell recycled metal generated as a by-product of a production process. Building relationships on transparency and trust, Venture is recognized for its high standards of safety, sustainability and quality. Venture operates processing facilities in Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Wills Point, TX; Des Plaines, IL; and Nabb, IN. Venture is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. For more information, please visit www.venturemetalsinc.com.

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals and materials, industrial distribution, services, metals, transportation and logistics and specialty manufacturing. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

To reach the Venture Metals Asia office, please contact:

Venture Metals-Asia

416 Hangang Daero Jung Gu, Seoul

Seoul Square 14th Floor

Republic of Korea

Office: +82262232913

Fax: +82 2 6455 2913

Chris Chong

+14692221402

chris@venturemetalsinc.com

Joomin Um, Trader

+821086155320

joomin@venturemetalsasia.com

Rocky Kim, Trader

+821026179578

rocky@venturemetalsasia.com

Media Contact

Blicksilver Public Relations

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

caroline@blicksilverpr.com

or

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jennifer@blicksilverpr.com

SOURCE Venture Metals

Related Links

http://www.venturemetalsinc.com

