Venture Pop-up Tour to Invest in Women: Next Stop, New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all women-led companies to apply for a 1-day Venture Pop-Up on February 6, 2020! Chloe Capital and ECMC Foundation unite to invest up to $250,000 in women-led companies as part of a National Tour to #InvestInWomen. Entrepreneurs who are transforming their local communities with solutions to advance Education Innovation, College Success, Career Readiness and Workforce Transformation can apply at ChloeCapital.com/funding.

Chloe Capital

The next stop in New Orleans comes at a time when, "Louisiana Board of Regents recently approved a new master plan for higher education," said David Jacobs, author, "New Orleans City Business."

"Chloe Capital is excited to bring our Movement to Invest in Women to New Orleans and Charlotte," said Kathryn Cartini, Partner, Chloe Capital. "We're calling all female founders locally and nationally to apply for their shot on stage."

Five women-led companies will be selected to pitch their ventures during the Invest In Women: Future of Work & Education experience on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in New Orleans, LA.

ECMC Foundation launched Education Innovation Ventures to invest in companies with a mission to improve educational outcomes and economic mobility among students from underserved backgrounds. In addition, founders will gain visibility and connections to top-tier investors.

"Our goal at ECMC Foundation is to support innovation in education and invest in scalable solutions that improve outcomes for underserved learners," said Jessica Haselton, Director of Education Innovation Ventures, ECMC Foundation. "Thanks to our partnership with Chloe Capital, we are able to identify and invest in more women-led ventures focused on expanding educational opportunity and economic mobility."

"As a New Orleans native, I'm excited about bringing our tour home to New Orleans to fund female founders in collaboration with ECMC Foundation. We have set out to find the next up and coming women-led companies that are making an impact in their communities," said Elisa Miller-Out, Partner, Chloe Capital. Miller-Out was raised in New Orleans and is now based in Ithaca, NY.

ECMC Foundation, Chloe Capital and their sponsors: Social Venture Circle, Astia Angels, Google Cloud for Startups, Michelson 20MM Foundation, Employment Technology Fund, ETF@JFFLabs, LearnLaunch, New Wave Impact, and many more are joining forces to #InvestInWomen.

Deadlines for applications:

New Orleans, LA: November 1, 2019

Charlotte, NC: February 7, 2020

Learn more at ChloeCapital.com/funding. Companies do not need to be located in New Orleans, LA or Charlotte, NC to apply. Media and community members are also invited to attend the show RSVP:

InvestInWomen-NOLA.eventbrite.com

InvestInWomen-CLT.eventbrite.com

Contact: Kathryn Cartini, Chloe Capital, 227720@email4pr.com, (978) 225-3288

About ECMC Foundation

ECMC Foundation is a Los Angeles-based, nationally focused foundation whose mission is to inspire and facilitate improvements that affect educational outcomes—especially among underserved populations—through evidence-based innovation. It is one of several affiliates under the ECMC Group enterprise based in Minneapolis. ECMC Foundation makes investments in two focus areas: College Success and Career Readiness; and uses a spectrum of funding structures, including strategic grantmaking and program-related investments, to invest in both nonprofit and for-profit ventures. Working with grantees, partners and peers, ECMC Foundation's vision is for all learners to unlock their fullest potential. ECMCFoundation.org

About Chloe Capital

In 2017, Chloe Capital set out on a National Tour to #InvestInWomen. Today, the New York-based VC firm is being recognized as a Movement that empowers approximately 10,000 supporters, investors and women-led innovation companies. ChloeCapital.com

