"Venture Tianfu" event was successfully held in Budapest, Hungary

In today's world, global science and technology innovation presents new developments and characteristics. Major breakthroughs and accelerated application of science and technology will reshape the global economic structure, deeply integrate and penetrate into all aspects of human society. Faced with the new trend of scientific and technological innovation, the major countries in the world are looking for breakthroughs in technological innovation and seize the opportunities for future economic and technological development.

As the capital of Hungary and the seventh largest city in the European Union, Budapest has the reputation of "Paris of Eastern Europe" and "Pearl of the Danube". Budapest is the country's main political, commercial, transportation hub and largest city and is considered an important relay station in Eastern Europe. With decades of development and accumulation, Hungarian universities have become the core of the Hungarian innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, and are in the world's leading position in cooperation with industry and communities.

Vice Chairman of Chengdu Municipal Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mr. Hao Kangli, Member of the Hungarian Parliament Mr. Lajos Olah, Deputy Secretary General of Chengdu Municipal Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mrs. Huang Yuanyong, Deputy Director of Hungarian Export Promotion Agency Mr. Roland Lajtai, Chairman of Chengdu Longquanyi District Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mr. Sun Bo, Vice Director-General of The Science and Technology Bureau of Chengdu, Chengdu Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs Mr. Chen Xu, Deputy Director of Sci-Tech Innovation and New Economy Bureau (IPR Bureau) Chengdu Management Committee of TFNA, Sichuan Mr. Huang Lei, Director of The Science and Technology Bureau of Chengdu, The Intellectual Property Bureau of Chengdu High-tech Development and Industrialization Division Mr. Shen Lin all participated in this event, which aimed to further gather innovative global resources, strengthen the driving force of entrepreneurship and build up the innovative channel between Chengdu and the Hungarian prestigious universities, enterprises and institutions for high-end talents communication, application development and market transformation.

The event was welcomed by Mr. Lajos Olah, the Member of the Hungarian Parliament. Mr. Hao Kangli, Vice Chairman of Chengdu Municipal Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference made a speech and shared the bright outlook of Chengdu with all the Hungarian guests. Mr.Chen Xu, Vice Director-General of The Science and Technology Bureau of Chengdu, Chengdu Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, shared the innovative and technological development of Chengdu. Mr. Huang Lei, Deputy Director of Sci-Tech Innovation and New Economy Bureau (IPR Bureau) Chengdu Management Committee of TFNA, Sichuan shared the construction and development of Chengdu Tianfu New Area. And more innovative and entrepreneurial resources were shared separately by the representatives of Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, Global Startup Awards and Hungarian well-known incubators.

During the event, Vice Director-General of The Science and Technology Bureau of Chengdu, Chengdu Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, Mr. Chen Xu and Co-Founder of Global Startup Awards, Mr. Peter Kovacs reached a preliminary understanding of the in-depth cooperation of "Global Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation" and signed a cooperation memorandum to encourage more outstanding entrepreneurial talents from Hungary to cooperate with Chengdu in depth, and help Chengdu enterprises to build bridges with Hungarian innovative technology companies.

Chengdu's innovation enthusiasm continues to inspire and innovation capabilities continue to improve. For tourists, Chengdu is a city that does not want to leave when they comes. For innovation and technology, Chengdu is also a city that can make them come to life. The success of this event not only established the communicative and cooperative platform of innovation and entrepreneurship between Chengdu and Budapest, but also expanded the width and depth of two side's cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship, talent exchanges, deep integration of universities and colleges, the development of new economy, economic and trade exchanges as well as convention and cooperation, creating well-off conditions for continuously promoting and accelerating the ecosystem and innovative ecological chain of Chengdu and forging it into a center of innovation and entrepreneurship with international influence.

SOURCE The Executive Committee of Venture Tianfu