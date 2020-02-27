Venture Underwriters Announces New Association With SCOR

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Underwriters, Inc., a division of Allstar Financial Group, has associated with SCOR's U.S. surplus lines company, General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona, an A.M. Best Rated A+, XV carrier to underwrite and distribute general liability-related business.

General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona paper will be offered by Venture to brokers across the country on a limited basis.

"Venture's association with SCOR further complements our existing product offerings," said Venture's West Coast Operations Senior Vice President Michael Johnson.

SCOR's insurance presence allows Venture's brokerage clients the ability to offer their insureds optional financial strength when necessary, or, as required by contract - as in the case of underwriting larger risks or government contractors.

"As a market leader, Venture continues to deliver solutions to the ever-changing needs of the excess and surplus marketplace," said David Brett, President of Allstar Financial Group.

About Venture Underwriters, Inc.

Venture Underwriters, Inc., a division of Atlanta-based Allstar Financial Group, underwrites surplus lines risks that are produced exclusively by wholesale brokers. With eight branch offices throughout the country, Venture offers both primary and excess liability coverages nationwide. Additional information can be found at www.ventureund.com.

About Allstar Financial Group

Founded in 1965, Allstar Financial Group provides commercial and personal insurance solutions to a diverse group of clients. With a network of 26 offices and more than 15 companies across the country, it has more than 275 employees writing surety, commercial and personal lines insurance business. The company is distinguished by its extensive product and service offerings, exceptional financial strength and underwriting excellence. Allstar Financial Group maintains its own underwriting, claim handling, technology, legal, compliance and audit staff to assist clients and implement internal best practices. For more information on Allstar Financial Group, visit www.allstarfg.com.

About SCOR

SCOR, the world's fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying the "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA rating from S&P and Fitch. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 15 billion in 2018, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 38 offices worldwide.

SOURCE Venture Underwriters, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ventureund.com

