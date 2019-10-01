Venture Underwriters Announces Opening of Chicago Office

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Underwriters Inc., a division of Allstar Financial Group, announces its Midwest expansion with the opening of a new office in the Chicago market. Representing a significant milestone in the company's growth, the new branch will better serve its current and new clients based in the region.

Located at 620 N LaSalle Street in the River North neighborhood, the new office will be managed by Dan Moran, who has relocated from the company's San Francisco office.

"I am thrilled about the grand opening of the new Chicago Venture office," says Moran. "I am confident our presence in this market will strengthen the relationship with our existing brokers and will be strategic in the growth of our business throughout the Midwest."

Moran will focus on writing primary general liability within Venture's vast appetite for E&S business. After spending the previous six years on Venture's West Coast team based in the San Francisco Bay area, Dan is pleased to return to his hometown of Chicago to service Venture's Midwestern partners.

Venture Underwriters has grown significantly over the past five years, opening three offices across the West Coast and one in Arizona last month. "The opening of our new Chicago office is an extraordinary business opportunity and will allow Venture to focus energy on our Midwest brokers and the nuances of this unique market, as well as provide our brokers throughout the Chicago tri-state area with easy access to our knowledgeable underwriters," shares George Khalid, senior vice president of Venture Underwriters.

About Venture Underwriters, Inc.

Venture Underwriters, Inc. underwrites surplus lines risks that are produced exclusively by Wholesale Brokers. With eight branch offices throughout the country Venture offers both primary and excess liability coverages nationwide. Venture Underwriters, Inc. is a division of Allstar Financial Group, an Atlanta-based holding company with multiple specialty MGA's. Additional information can be found at ventureund.com.

About Allstar Financial Group

Founded in 1965 and based in Atlanta, Allstar Financial Group provides commercial and personal insurance solutions to a diverse group of clients. With a network of 26 offices and more than 15 companies across the country, it has over 250 employees writing surety, commercial and personal lines insurance business. The company is distinguished by its extensive product and service offerings, exceptional financial strength and underwriting excellence. Allstar Financial Group maintains its own underwriting, claim handling, legal and audit staff to assist clients and implement internal best practices. For further information on Allstar Financial Group, visit www.allstarfinancialgroup.com.

SOURCE Venture Underwriters, Inc.

