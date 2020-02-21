Venture Underwriters Hires Underwriting Veteran Gaffner

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Underwriters Inc., a division of Allstar Financial Group, has expanded their California underwriting team to include commercial underwriting veteran Matt Gaffner. Gaffner will be joining the Pasadena office as vice president specializing in primary general liability.

"With more than 20 years of commercial underwriting experience working for various companies in both New York and Los Angeles, Matt brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge," said Michael Johnson, Venture Underwriting Senior Vice President. "He will play an integral part in continuing to expand Venture's footprint throughout the West Coast."

"I am thrilled to join the Venture West Coast team," said Gaffner, "and will strive to become an asset to our brokers by providing exceptional service and a cumulative knowledge specific to the E&S marketplace."

In his previous position, Matt was an assistant vice president of primary casualty for Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Services, Inc. in California. Prior to that, Matt held positions of increasing responsibility at carriers such as XL Global Risk and American International Group (AIG). Matt holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University School of Management.

About Venture Underwriters, Inc.

Venture Underwriters, Inc. underwrites surplus lines risks that are produced exclusively by wholesale brokers. With eight branch offices throughout the country, Venture offers both primary and excess liability coverages nationwide. Venture Underwriters, Inc. is a division of Allstar Financial Group, an Atlanta-based holding company with multiple specialty MGA's. Additional information can be found at ventureund.com.

About Allstar Financial Group

Founded in 1965 and based in Atlanta, Allstar Financial Group provides commercial and personal insurance solutions to a diverse group of clients. With a network of 26 offices and more than 15 companies across the country, it has more than 275 employees writing surety, commercial and personal lines insurance business. The company is distinguished by its extensive product and service offerings, exceptional financial strength and underwriting excellence. Allstar Financial Group maintains its own underwriting, claim handling, legal and audit staff to assist clients and implement internal best practices. For further information on Allstar Financial Group, visit www.allstarfinancialgroup.com.

SOURCE Venture Underwriters, Inc.