Venture Underwriters, Inc. expands underwriting team with Scottsdale, AZ office

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce their newest branch office is now open in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Scottsdale underwriting team brings more than 30 years of combined underwriting experience and will be overseen by Amy Johnson, Brandi Senn, and Kayla Johnson. This office will contribute to Venture's expanding footprint as well as provide clients with expertise in the specific nuances of the Arizona construction marketplace. Michael Johnson, Senior Vice President comments, "We believe it is paramount to our clients that we bring on underwriters who understand not only the needs of our customers, but also the dynamic insurance marketplace. Our new Scottsdale team will be managed by underwriters who are highly capable of providing the exceptional service and underwriting experience that Venture has built a reputation on, with a cumulative knowledge specific to the southwest."

Amy Johnson, Assistant Vice President has specialized in the excess and surplus lines insurance industry for the past 10 years. Prior to her role with Venture, Amy held both underwriting and business development roles for companies including AmTrust E&S Insurance Services and Nautilus Insurance Company.

Kayla Johnson, Assistant Vice President has more than 10 years of underwriting experience. Kayla will specialize in excess liability as part of the Venture Excess division. Prior to her role at Venture, Kayla held underwriting roles for companies including Amtrust E&S, Risk Placement Services, Inc., and Nautilus Insurance Company.

"This newest branch of Venture will be instrumental in providing our southwest brokers with a local viewpoint and a group of underwriters dedicated to their specific needs. We look forward to growing this office over the coming years," stated Brandi Senn, Assistant Vice President. Brandi brings over 18 years of E&S experience for various lines of business within the industry. She has held underwriting roles for companies including AmTrust E&S, Nautilus Insurance Company and Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Venture Underwriters, Inc. underwrites surplus lines risks, produced exclusively by Wholesale Brokers. With seven branch offices throughout the country Venture offers both primary and excess liability coverages nationwide. Venture Underwriters, Inc. is a division of Allstar Financial Group, an Atlanta based holding company with multiple specialty MGA's.

Additional information can be found at ventureund.com.

