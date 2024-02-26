Venture Valley Business Simulation Video Game Named "Best of 2023" for Secondary Education (Grades 9-12) by Tech & Learning Magazine

News provided by

Singleton Foundation

26 Feb, 2024, 08:37 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is proud to announce that its free Venture Valley game on PC (via Steam) and mobile (iOS and Android) has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best of 2023 for Secondary Education" by Tech & Learning Magazine. The accolade recognizes Venture Valley for its exceptional contribution to educational technology, supporting teachers and students with entrepreneurship and business acumen throughout 2023.

Continue Reading
Learn business concepts with Venture Valley Business Simulation Video Game.
Learn business concepts with Venture Valley Business Simulation Video Game.
Take on the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur with the Venture Valley Business Simulation video game.
Take on the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur with the Venture Valley Business Simulation video game.

Venture Valley is a free-to-play game (no ads or in-app purchases) that has been designed to provide financial education through a combination of competitive esports-style multiplayer play and a captivating single-player campaign featuring 35 entertaining missions.

Tech & Learning Magazine's expert judges evaluated hundreds of nominations, seeking products that addressed specific educational challenges and demonstrated outstanding support for teaching and learning in 2023. Venture Valley stood out by offering a unique solution to enhance financial literacy and entrepreneurship education.

Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation, expressed her excitement, stating, "We couldn't be happier. This Tech & Learning award further validates the power of gamified learning and the effectiveness of the Venture Valley game in teaching entrepreneurship and financial literacy."

To underscore the game's effectiveness, the Venture Valley team conducted a survey with renowned Dubit research analysts and educators aligned with Discovery Education. The results revealed that nearly 70% of college students who played the game expressed increased interest in starting a business. Students and educators alike confirmed that game-based learning, exemplified by Venture Valley, is a powerful method for teaching critical financial and business literacy skills.

Venture Valley immerses players in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship within a risk-free environment, empowering young adults to build financial and business basics through competitive esports-style multiplayer play. Players learn real financial and business skills as they expand their business from small enterprises like pet-walking to more complex ventures such as a drone factory, a dating app development firm, a robot manufacturer, and more.

The game has received numerous awards for its innovative and effective approach to teaching financial literacy and entrepreneurship through a medium that resonates with the target market – video games. After incorporating Venture Valley into their classrooms and assignments, teachers reported that the game significantly contributed to teaching financial literacy and helping students retain business-related concepts.

Venture Valley Educator Resources

  • A partnership with YIPPEE, the go-to marketplace for entrepreneurship education for grades K-12, brings the Venture Valley game to even more educators through its listing in the YIPPEE Exchange. The YIPPEE Exchange is an easily accessible resource for educators looking to teach entrepreneurial skills and business acumen in an engaging way. YIPPEE is a product of the Young Entrepreneur Institute (YEI) and the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. It connects educators to a host of free entrepreneurial resources and one another – empowering them to share their experiences and offer lessons that build real-world skills.

  • An EdWeb webinar on 'Using Video Games to Ignite the Entrepreneur Inside Every Student' lets educators discover ways to bridge classroom learning and real-world business. Educators learn how to teach and inspire students to become their own boss. Using the free, award-winning Venture Valley game, educators can easily teach business concepts in a fun way to help students better understand all the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.

For more information on the Venture Valley game, please visit www.venturevalleygame.com and follow the game on social media platforms:

About the Singleton Foundation
The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

SOURCE Singleton Foundation

Also from this source

Business Video Game Making Students Better Entrepreneurs

Business Video Game Making Students Better Entrepreneurs

Students nationwide have reported that playing the free award-winning video game, Venture Valley by Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and...
Venture Valley Video Game Expands into Poland's School System Through Partnership with FutureLab

Venture Valley Video Game Expands into Poland's School System Through Partnership with FutureLab

Today, the Venture Valley game team proudly announces a partnership with FutureLab, Poland's largest educational and technological program. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.