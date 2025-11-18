Venture Valley Game Wins Anthem Award for Responsible Technology

Video Game Fulfilling Mission of Entrepreneurship Awareness and Competence

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venture Valley video game from the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship has been named an Annual Anthem Awards Silver Winner in Responsible Technology. Announced today, November 18, which is also National Entrepreneur's Day, the award honors Venture Valley for motivating young adults to innovate and explore entrepreneurial thinking. The game provides an engaging, hands-on learning experience that demonstrates the outcomes of different business strategies and decisions. Venture Valley was previously honored in the 4th Annual Anthem Awards with a Silver in the Digital Innovation Experiences in Education, Art, & Culture division.

Venture Valley Video Game --Empowering students with hands-on financial skills. Step into the CEO seat-no experience needed. Your entrepreneurship starts here-no risk, all reward.

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honor the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. Venture Valley's recognition underscores the value of innovation education and the impact the game has in promoting entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

In Venture Valley, players build real financial and entrepreneurial skills as they grow their own businesses. Each match challenges them to hit key goals across a wide range of ventures, from starting as a dog walker to becoming the CEO of a robotics factory. Players learn by doing, whether they are sharpening their marketing at a pizza parlor, boosting revenue in a drone delivery service, or outselling the competition in one of the many companies available in the game. Competing against others adds a fun social element that lets players challenge friends in a positive way while practicing financial concepts in a format that feels natural and familiar.

"Receiving another Anthem Award this year is truly inspiring for our team and our community of players," said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship. "Young adults nationwide tell us that Venture Valley gives them the confidence and practical understanding they need to picture themselves as entrepreneurs. We are proud that The Anthem Awards are celebrating the difference the game is making."

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue is allocated to our grant program, The Anthem Fund.

The Anthem Award joins a series of recognitions celebrating Venture Valley's innovative and effective use of video games to teach financial literacy and entrepreneurship, with several additional honors awarded to the game this year. The game received "Best of Back-to-School 2025 for Secondary Education" from Tech & Learning Magazine, was named a Webby Awards Honoree in two categories, and earned the "2025 Best Entrepreneurship Education" award from the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards (MAIAs). The game has also been named a finalist to compete in the upcoming GALA Awards being held at Utrecht University, Reimagine Awards taking place in London, and the Serious Game Showcase and Challenge later this year in Florida.

The awards reflect what researchers are also seeing in the data about the game's impact. An ongoing academic study conducted by professors from Suffolk University and the Lemelson-MIT Program highlights the measurable educational impact of Venture Valley. Among its findings:

85% of students said the game improved their understanding of business and entrepreneurship in a risk-free environment.

83% reported increased knowledge of financial decision-making.

76% said the experience of playing Venture Valley encouraged them to consider a career in business, entrepreneurship, or innovation.

In addition, the University of Southampton Press is publishing a case study this November titled " Gamifying Financial Literacy with Venture Valley Video Game." The paper further validates the game's role in advancing financial and entrepreneurial education.

