Venture Valley Video Game Expands Partnership with Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization®

Entrepreneurship Video Game Teaches Business-Concepts to Budding Collegiate Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Venture Valley game team today announced a new partnership with the Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization® (CEO) to promote its entrepreneurship-based, business-strategy game. The Venture Valley team and CEO will collaborate on a variety of endeavors, including fall online tournaments; highlighted appearances at conferences; and marketing activities aimed at the CEO audiences.

CEO is the leading global network of more than 250 university and college campus chapters that represent more than 16K collegiate entrepreneurs. Venture Valley is a fast-paced multiplayer business strategy game where players take on the role of an entrepreneur, pitting their learned business savvy against others. Venture Valley is available for free (no in-app purchases or ads) on mobile ( iOS and Android) and PC (via Steam ). The game will help CEO's members better understand what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur without the real-world risks.

CEO and Venture Valley will conduct a nationwide online tournament where CEO chapter members will compete against each other. The tournament is set to run this fall culminating in a large Venture Valley tournament at the 2022 CEO Global Conference & Pitch Competition in Chicago, October 28-30. Last year the attendees of the CEO Global conference were given a sneak peek of the game by playing in a tournament conducted during the conference. As CEO attendees built their ventures and fought off rivals, they learned real business and market skills and gained entrepreneurial experience. Venture Valley opened up a new way for the players to engage in discussions about running a business that weren't solely based around textbook readings.

"We had an amazing response to the game from CEO students. It was great to see how they were able to put their entrepreneurial expertise to the test in heated competitions and bring their learnings to life," said Beth Harris, Head of Game Marketing for the Venture Valley game. "The expansion of our relationship with CEO will be a great win for students wanting to engage with business concepts in a risk-free environment."

"This partnership is a perfect path to meeting our members, where they are. With the increased use of social media and reduced attention span, gamifying financial literacy and entrepreneurship is a direct avenue to additional entrepreneurial action. The principles of startup resources, investments, expenses, capital financing, income, payroll and much more is put to the test in a fun, risk-free app," said James Zebrowski. "We are excited to partner with Venture Valley as it directly supports our mission to inform, support and inspire college students to be more entrepreneurial via new venture creation."

Venture Valley is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The game takes budding entrepreneurs on a business-growing journey through 35 unique missions in either a single-player campaign, or pits them against friends and foes in competitive esports-style multiplayer play. Budding entrepreneurs learn real financial and business skills as they grow their business from one small pet-walking enterprise to multiple businesses, including a drone factory, a dating app development firm, a robot manufacturer, and many more. Business owners will experience the highs and lows of being their own boss, and will need to keep in mind that along with success comes rivals. Luckily, competition can be kept in check through competitive strategic duels using boost and adversity cards, adding fast-dealing esports-type play.

The global network of Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization represents 250 universities and college chapters domestically as well as chapters located in the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Oman and India. These chapters represent 16,500 collegiate entrepreneurs, each possessing an irrepressible spirit of the entrepreneurial mindset. The mission of CEO is to inform, support and inspire college students to be more entrepreneurial via new venture creation.

About Venture Valley

The free-to-play Venture Valley game is a fast-paced multiplayer mobile and PC business strategy game where players take on the role of an entrepreneur, pitting their business savvy against that of others. The game is a project of The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and to inspire individual achievement. https://venturevalleygame.com

About The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization

The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization (CEO), based in The University of Tampa's Lowth Entrepreneurship Center, a part of Sykes College of Business, is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to "inform, support and inspire college students to be entrepreneurial and to seek opportunity through enterprise creation." From its inception in 1984, the organization has grown to approximately 16,500 members, representing nearly 250 college- and university-based chapters.

About the Singleton Foundation

The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

