Venture X® Continues Texas Expansion Into Dallas Innovative New Office Space Options Create Alternatives For Professionals

"Office sharing is not a new concept, but Venture X has definitely raised the bar for co-working spaces. We are excited to introduce Venture X to the heart of Dallas/Fort Worth," said Nadim Ahmed, Franchisee for Venture X Dallas. "We are proud to be a part of this fast-growing franchise which is answering an unmet demand in the marketplace. Our modern, high-quality spaces offer reasonable rates and flexible terms for busy entrepreneurs, firms with virtual offices, satellite locations of larger corporate businesses, consultants and freelancers, and businesspeople who travel often but also require a home base of operations."

The Dallas Venture X grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Dallas, Farmers Branch, and Metrocrest Chambers of Commerce on Thurs., Apr. 5 at 5:00 p.m. The celebration will feature opportunities to network with other business individuals while touring the new facility, along with music and refreshments. In addition, the first 15 members to join the facility will win one free month of community membership!

The Venture X model also delivers fully designed and furnished spaces inspired by the luxury boutique hospitality industry. Their modern workspaces encourage collaboration among members, and serve as platforms which build strong local business communities. In addition to the workspaces, each location features a front desk greeting service, meeting rooms equipped with the latest technology, conference rooms with video conferencing capabilities, top-of-the-line office furniture, ultra-high-speed wifi, printing and scanning, and concierge-style services tailored to the needs of members. Other key services and amenities include 24/7 keycard access, networking events, and a cafe & lounge. Membership plans start from $40/month and vary based on needs.

Additional details on workspace options and services are available at www.venturex.com/plans. For more information about the Dallas Venture X, visit online at https://www.venturex.com/locations/texas/galleria/, or visit them on LinkedIn.

The brand is expected to grow to more than 30 domestic locations by the end of 2018. Venture X recently opened its first international location in Canada, and is projected to expand in Australia in the near future.

Venture X is a shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. We are designing beautiful spaces and developing an environment and community that people love coming to work to every day. For more information, visit Venturex.com.

