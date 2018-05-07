Venture X Goes Global, Expanding Worldwide

Master License Partner Saleh Al Aroud will have the rights to develop the Venture X brand in the Middle East and North Africa area, which is comprised of Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Armenia, Cyprus, and Turkey.

Venture X is a shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. The beautiful workspaces provide an environment and community that people love coming to work to every day. Memberships come with concierge-level services in amenity rich spaces that include high-tech meeting rooms, high-speed internet, 24/7 keycard access, events focused on social, educational, cultural, and entrepreneurial themes, a centralize café & lounge that serve as a hub for collaboration and community activates all to help businesses grow and develop meaningful relationships and an exclusive online platform that connects members to all other Venture X members globally.

"The demand for our workspaces has been phenomenal and this global expansion reflects just how popular we have become, both domestically and internationally," said Tom Weber, brand president of Venture X. "We will also soon be expanding in Australia, South America, Europe and the Far East so this is definitely an exciting time to see expediential, successful growth."

Venture X is meeting the growing global demand for flexible workspace. JLL projects 30 percent of all commercial office space will be consumed as flexible space by 2030 which is a 10-time increase from its current standing of 2.7 percent. Shared workspaces have grown at an incredible rate of 200 percent over the past five years. In global cities like London, New York and Chicago they are expanding at an annual rate of 20 percent, making co-working an institutional part of the market.

"We are honored by the faith placed in us by Mr. Aroud in joining us in our journey to provide a Venture X in every major city around the world where members can connect, be inspired, improve their businesses and experience fulfilled rich lives in doing what they love," said David Diamond, Venture X Founder.

ABOUT VENTURE X

ABOUT UFG

"The Global Leader for Entrepreneurs." United Franchise Group is a group of affiliated companies and brands. Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1400 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

