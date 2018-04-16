Venture X® To Bring High-End Co-Working Offices To The CityPlace District In Fall 2018

"West Palm Beach has been a top target location for Venture X almost since the beginning," said Tom Weber, Venture X President. "This is one of the most rapidly growing cities in Florida, and the renewed focus on CityPlace as a vibrant downtown live-work-play destination is perfectly aligned with our offering. Additionally, with our world headquarters located right here in West Palm Beach, this will allow for a showcase location for interested buyers to visit while serving the international market found right here in Palm Beach County."

Venture X CityPlace, West Palm Beach will offer more than 12,500 square feet of shared workspace and private offices upon opening. Franchisee for the location, founder and President of Hedrick Brothers Construction, Dale Hedrick, shared some of the key benefits Venture X will bring local and regional professionals. "We are excited to be on the cutting edge of how today's workforce and entrepreneurs are envisioning 'office' with the launch of the first Venture X in Palm Beach County," said Hedrick. "A best-in-class environment is being created in response to research and market demand for this type of space. Our location in the CityPlace district is a key component for the collaborative and community-driven focus of Venture X members."

Related Companies, the developers behind the 72-acre CityPlace district, is excited to welcome a forward-thinking company like Venture X to join its roster of first-class tenants, including more than 60 shopping, dining and cultural offerings. The company is currently undertaking the reimagination of downtown West Palm Beach and evolving into the Southeast's leading district including best-in-class residential, hotel, culinary, entertainment, education, art, culture and retail.

"Our vision for the CityPlace district is that of a vibrant, contemporary, urban neighborhood for locals and visitors alike to do business, shop, dine, and enjoy entertainment all steps from their front door," said Gopal Rajegowda, Senior VP, Related Companies. "Venture X CityPlace will be an essential component of this reimagined experience."

"We are honored to have this new relationship in the CityPlace district with Dale Hedrick and Related Companies joining us in our journey to provide a Venture X in every major city globally where members can connect, be inspired, improve their businesses and experience fulfilled rich lives in doing what they love," said David Diamond, Venture X Co-founder.

Venture X attracts a diverse membership of entrepreneurs, creative professionals, freelancers, remote workers, startups, non-profits, small businesses and large teams from fortune 500 companies.

Amenities include concierge level member services, secure 24/7 access, superfast Internet, high speed business class copier/scanner/printers, and meeting rooms that are fully equipped with the latest presentation and conference technology. Additional benefits include centralized café & lounge areas that serve as a hub of activity and foster naturally the collaborative community, free coffee, tea, filtered water, weekly catered breakfast/lunch, weekly events focused on social, educational, cultural, and entrepreneurial themes, and an online and in-person member network to make connections, collaborate, share expertise, and get inspired. Flexible membership plans start from $40/month. All fulltime members have access to common areas at every Venture X location around the world.

Additional details on workspace options and services are available at www.venturex.com/plans.

ABOUT VENTURE X

Venture X is a shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. We are designing beautiful spaces and developing an environment and community that people love coming to work to every day. For more information, visit Venturex.com.



ABOUT RELATED COMPANIES

Founded more than 40 years ago, Related Companies is a fully-integrated, highly diversified industry leader with experience in virtually every aspect of development, acquisitions, management, finance, fund management, marketing and sales. In West Palm Beach, Related Companies developed the 72-acre CityPlace, CityPlace Office Tower, 400-room Hilton West Palm Beach directly connected to Palm Beach County Convention Center and RH West Palm: The Gallery at CityPlace. The company is currently undertaking the reimagination of downtown West Palm Beach and evolving into the Southeast's leading district including best-in-class residential, hotel, culinary, entertainment, education, art, culture and retail. For more information on Related Companies, please visit related.com.

