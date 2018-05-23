Venture X® to Open New Location in Orlando in Fall 2018

Venture X has been growing rapidly in response to corporations and entrepreneurs in search of modern, flexible workplace solutions. Its welcoming boutique hotel-style services and modern offices appeal to a broad cross-section of businesses and entrepreneurs and provides beautifully designed workspaces and inspiring community that people love coming to work to every day. This creative workspace solution has caught the attention of entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the nation and around the world.

"The demand for creative office space solutions has been excellent, and we look forward to additional expansions into other cities in the very near future," said Venture X President Tom Weber. "We targeted the Orlando business district almost since the beginning, and we believe that this location, in the heart of the Central Business District, will provide a vibrant place not only to work, but to also entertain."

Franchisee for the new Orlando location is Founder-President Dale Hedrick of Hedrick Brothers Construction. "Today's workforce is constantly evolving with a shift away from the standard, traditional office environment," said Hedrick. "We're excited to be on the cutting edge of that transition, and we believe the new location in Orlando's Central Business District will be a key component for interaction, collaboration, and creativity." Hedrick believes that the Venture X "best-in-class" working environment meets the ever-changing demands of corporate clients and professionals in a growing and competitive marketplace.

Denholtz Associates, landlord of the new site, is excited to add the boutique-style workspace to its roster of tenants. The space in the Central Business District was secured with the assistance of real estate broker Foundry Commercial.

"Our firm's relationship with Dale Hedrick began 30 years ago. Dale's commitment to integrity and quality reflect the values we pursue as an organization as well as seek in our tenants. Since acquiring 100 East Pine two years ago, we have sought to transform the space into a modern, amenity-rich and supremely-located office building," said Steven Denholtz, CEO of Denholtz Associates. "This lease with Venture X fulfills that vision. Denholtz Associates looks forward to continuing to help cutting-edge and dynamic businesses find homes throughout our portfolio."

"We are honored to have Dale Hedrick expand his Venture X relationship with his second Florida location in Orlando's Central Business District," said Venture X Co-founder David Diamond. "We look forward to being part of Orlando's growing entrepreneurial community and providing a place where members can connect, be inspired, improve their businesses and experience fulfilled rich lives in doing what they love."

Venture X attracts a diverse membership of entrepreneurs, creative professionals, freelancers, remote workers, startups, non-profits, small businesses and large teams from fortune 500 companies. Amenities include concierge level-member services, secure 24/7 access, superfast Internet, high-speed business class copier/scanner/printers, and meeting rooms that are fully equipped with the latest presentation and conference technology. Additionally, the new Venture X location will be complete with a wellness room and telephone booths to provide a secure and private location for phone conversations.

Additional benefits include centralized café & lounge areas that serve as a hub of activity and foster naturally the collaborative community, free coffee, tea, filtered water, weekly catered breakfast/lunch, weekly events focused on social, educational, cultural, and entrepreneurial themes, and an online and in-person member network to make connections, collaborate, share expertise and get inspired. Flexible membership plans start from $40/month. All fulltime members have access to common areas at every Venture X location around the world.

Additional details on workspace options and services are available at www.venturex.com/plans.

ABOUT VENTURE X

Venture X is a shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. We are designing beautiful spaces and developing an environment and community that people love coming to work to every day. For more information, visit Venturex.com.



ABOUT FOUNDRY COMMERCIAL

Foundry Commercial is a full-service real estate services and investment company with 301 employees and more than 48 million square feet of management and leasing across the Southeast and Texas. Foundry provides corporate services, brokerage, leasing, building management and project management services, and is the largest real estate service provider to religious and not-for-profit organizations in the Country. Foundry also includes a development and investment platform that is fully integrated into its services business, leveraging its local market expertise to control nearly $1 billion in advantaged investment opportunities in partnership with its clients. Foundry Commercial was founded as CNL Commercial Real Estate in 2007 and launched as Foundry in 2016 through a management-led buyout. For more information, visit www.foundrycommercial.com.

ABOUT DENHOLTZ ASSOCIATES

Currently celebrating their 65th anniversary, Denholtz Associates is a privately held, fully integrated real estate development, investment and management company. Denholtz Associates actively targets multi-tenant office and industrial properties in select markets to diversify risk and provide maximum returns for its capital partners. Utilizing its substantial in-house operational capabilities and extensive knowledge of targeted locations, Denholtz capitalizes on unique opportunities in the marketplace. Additional information for Denholtz Associates is available online at http://www.denholtzassociates.com/

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Peyton Sadler

305.631.2283

Peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venture-x-to-open-new-location-in-orlando-in-fall-2018-300653594.html

SOURCE Venture X

Related Links

http://venturex.com

