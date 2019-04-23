VENTURE.co Adds Industry Veteran Brad Blazar to Support Syndicate Management Launch

BURLINGTON, Vt. & NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventureco Holdings, Inc. ("VENTURE.co") today announced the recent addition of Brad Blazar to support the broker-tech's newest product, a fully cloud-based syndicate management solution. As the Director of National Accounts, Brad is working with FINRA-member broker-dealers and registered investment advisors (RIAs) to source and syndicate investment products. Sponsors and the broker-dealers that work to distribute their product can now utilize a software solution to execute selling arrangements with selling brokerage firms and RIAs. The software facilitates the syndicate partnership to leverage the investor networks of partner brokerage firms, automatically track commission splits, house all due diligence and offering materials, and compliantly execute securities sales. VENTURE.co is facilitating through its technology platform the development of a syndicate structure in the private market, akin to the public market syndication process that JP Morgan pioneered in the 19th century.

Brad Blazar joins VENTURE.co with decades of deep financial industry expertise, specifically in real estate, energy, securities sales, and sales operations. Brad's excellent communication skills and professionalism have helped him to develop a robust network of sponsors and investment bankers across the United States. Brad has led the sales and distribution as National Sales Manager for leading sponsors such as Bluerock, Waypoint Residential, City National Rochdale, among others, in addition to financial groups like ING (now Voya) and USAllianz.

Registered representatives and Advisors have been moving toward the independent space. Technological advances that provide efficiency, help manage compliance, and appeal to the next generation of investors have helped expedite the transition of many teams away from wirehouse firms. This is in line with the growing trend toward fee-only and hybrid fee-commission advisors who seek to uphold strict fiduciary duties to their clients. VENTURE.co's newest core feature, the syndicate manager, will automate and organize selling agreements among partnering brokerages and RIA firms. This will allow smaller, independent firms to leverage partnerships to expand significantly the investor network that can assess each offering.

"I am struck by VENTURE.co's fresh approach to investment management. As a team rooted in engineering, they bring a refreshing perspective of efficiency and ease-of-use to their products, while still understanding that the key ingredients in any investment opportunity are authentic relationships and compliance," said Brad Blazar.

Aaron Pollak, CEO of VENTURE.co said, "VENTURE.co Holdings includes as subsidiaries both a FINRA-member broker-dealer and a software as a service company. Both sides of the business support each other – our compliance and investment banking teams inform the development of the software and utilize it every day to help them compliantly issue clients' securities. Our newest core feature, the syndicate manager, enables broker-dealers to syndicate products compliantly without using spreadsheets and email for storage and marketing. Brad Blazar is a big part of continuing to bring advisors, broker-dealers and investors together in support of the independent space." Pollak added, "Our compliance and marketing platform complements the necessary support of financial operations, legal, and accounting professionals by automating routine federal and state compliance duties. It is also highly customizable as to unique needs of each client."

[All securities are sold through VENTURE.co Brokerage Services, LLC (member, FINRA) and its affiliated representatives. Technology services are provided through VENTURE.co Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventureco Holdings, Inc.]

Contact:

Diane Abruzzini

8023181422

213182@email4pr.com

SOURCE VENTURE.co Holdings, Inc.