VENTURE.co Deploys Alternative Investment Syndication Platform for U.S. Energy Development Corporation

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventureco Holdings (VENTURE.co) and U.S. Energy Development Corporation (USEDC) lead the way forward in the alternatives and direct investment industry, announcing deployment of a straight through processing and syndicate management platform to drive greater investment in the firm's energy products. USEDC, as one of the largest sponsors of direct oil & natural gas investments, will leverage the platform to distribute offering kits, execute selling agreements with financial professionals, and handle incoming subscriptions from clients of broker-dealers and registered investment advisors.

U.S. Energy Development Corporation

USEDC Executive Vice President and Director, Matt Iak said of the launch, "Incorporating VENTURE.co's technology into our broker-dealer will bring greater scale and efficiency to our distribution process. We are solving for time consuming manual forms and processes to give more time to our sales force in the field." Iak added, "By automating routine paperwork, incorporating electronic signatures, and consolidating document retrieval and storage we greatly increase visibility into our selling group activity and enhance our capabilities to expand our investor base."

VENTURE.co Founder and CEO, Aaron Pollak said, "VENTURE.co Holdings includes as subsidiaries both a FINRA-member broker-dealer and a software as a service company. Both sides of the business support each other – our compliance and investment banking teams inform the development of the software and utilize it every day to sell securities. We are extremely proud to be a chosen partner of USEDC. The way that private securities are distributed is changing rapidly. With this launch, VENTURE.co is again leading the way toward the standard for straight through processing technology in the alternatives and direct investment industry."

[All securities are sold through VENTURE.co Brokerage Services, LLC (member, FINRA) and its affiliated representatives. Technology services are provided through VENTURE.co Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventureco Holdings, Inc.]

