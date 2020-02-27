VENTURE.co Expands Custodian Integrations with New Senior Director

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventureco Holdings (VENTURE.co) today welcomes DeAnna Basler as Senior Director. DeAnna's role will blend technology integration with advisors, representatives, and custodians with private capital investment distribution through registered financial intermediaries.

"DeAnna is a proven leader who has advised several RIAs on technology choices, alternative investments, and investment strategies," said Aaron Pollak, Founder and CEO of VENTURE.co. "We feel honored that she chose to join VENTURE.co, and we will benefit greatly from her ability to build robust connections to other firms, creating a seamless investment experience for financial advisors and their clients."

Prior to joining VENTURE.co, DeAnna was a financial services consultant with Cardinal Capital where she advised firms on investment management, training programs, and independent RIA transition services. DeAnna also worked as Managing Director for Schwab Advisor Services, leading business development and advisor transition for the Midwest Region. Over the last 12 years she has converted 35 advisor teams with combined assets of $18.5 billion. With UMB Financial Services, she served as Executive Vice President for Investment & Wealth Management and as President & CEO of UMB Bank's broker-dealer, where she led dynamic changes in their delivery of private asset management, private banking offerings, and complete conversions of their trust accounting and trading systems.

"VENTURE.co is forging the path forward for fiduciaries and representatives to offer their clients institutional-quality alternative investments by leveraging technology," said DeAnna Basler. "Private capital distribution is still operationally and technically archaic compared to mutual funds, managed accounts, or individual securities. Advisor adoption of Alternative Investments is many times thwarted based on past experience with cumbersome manual processes during initial investment, ongoing maintenance, and transparent investor communication. It's not uncommon to keep track of client investments' in private investments through paper files and spreadsheets. VENTURE.co's technology adds data security, efficiency, and standardization to private investments. Our work together will integrate the straight-through processing technology with custodians and service providers, adding additional ease-of-use for advisors."

About VENTURE.co: Ventureco Holdings Inc. includes two wholly owned subsidiaries. VENTURE.co Brokerage Services, LLC, a FINRA-member broker-dealer, provides private capital investment banking services – including wholesale management – across industries and asset classes. VENTURE.co Services, LLC is a SaaS technology provider that brings private capital distribution, syndication, and subscription into a secure, cloud-based portal. For more information, visit www.venture.co.

All securities are sold through VENTURE.co Brokerage Services, LLC (member, FINRA) and its affiliated representatives.

