VentureIsrael Appoints Tim Kogan as Venture Partner

Tim Kogan is an investment professional with over ten years of experience and over $1 billion worth of projects performed for entrepreneurs and investors in Ukraine and CEE. He specializes in executing strategy-led investment matters in the area of capital-raising, preparation and execution of M&A deals or corporate development.

Tim is a former Board Member at MEGOGO and Nova Poshta, ex-Director at FinPoint (associate company of Rothschild & Co in Ukraine) and Capital Times Investment Advisory. In addition, Tim is a Board member of the Corporate Governance Professional Association of Ukraine.

"Tim is a valuable addition to our growing senior investment team at a time when the opportunity for early-stage deep tech investments in Israel is very high. He will complement VentureIsrael's expertise with his extensive capital-raising, M&A, and corporate development experience," says Roman Gold, Managing General Partner at VentureIsrael.

"VentureIsrael is a team of great people who dedicate their resources, time, and knowledge to entrepreneurs and investors in the most promising investment market – Israeli deep tech venture. Sharing the same values and vision, it became a privilege for me to join the team," says Tim Kogan, Venture Partner at VentureIsrael.

About VentureIsrael

VentureIsrael is an Israeli early-stage deep tech fund. The firm is market and domain agnostic with an investment focus based on three elements: technology, time to market, and people. VentureIsrael focuses on startups from the Seed stage to Series A, with technology solutions capable of scaling rapidly to meet 'on and high' demand. It is dedicated to a startup's 'unique' technological excellence and is not afraid of an unconventional approach.

